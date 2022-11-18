Domestic aviation sector wants lower airfare taxes

President of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators (BAATO) Dr. Anthony Hamilton, said his organization will lobby for lower airfare taxes, particularly for domestic airline operators that service the Family Islands.

Hamilton, who was addressing the Long Island Business Outlook, said there remain huge obstacles in regard to airfare and air accessibility for family island travel that requires a partnership between the sector and government to address.

“We are speaking specifically to the lobbying of the Bahamas government to at least explore the possibility of reducing airfare taxes. This will require serious inclusion and consultation with stakeholder engagement. Another desire would be the creation of an airport development and maintenance assistance fund. It’s a very critical component with regard to sustainability. Again it is critical for stakeholder inclusion and consolation,” he said.

“Also the creation of a multi-purpose aircraft maintenance facility. Those of us in the aviation industry would recognize that this is a serious challenge. To improve the socio-economic contribution and the quality of life for the families in the Long Island community.”

Hamilton said additionally there is great need to incentivize domestic carriers to remain in operation.

“There are very serious gaps with regard to communication in the aviation sector. We should also incentivize Bahamian students to engage in careers with the Bahamian aviation industry through strategic partnerships and scholarship offerings,” he said.

Hamilton continued, “Overall there needs to be a valuation exercise of the Bahamian aviation industry and its gross domestic product contribution. Over the years in the domestic aviation arena we have been seeking quality statistical information, which has been a challenge in many respects with regard to bringing quality scientific information together that sound business

decisions can be made on. So that’s definitely something we’d like to see happen and we are making our contributions toward that end.

“There is a great consciousness in the sector in regard to the zoning process with regards to airlift, and subsequently the development of our respective Family Islands by virtue of their unique capability. We know that throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, a number of our Family Islands have some specific strengths and we would like to capitalize on that.”