Domestic bank profitability up 52 percent 

The profitability of local banks increased during the final quarter of 2022, expanding by more than 52 percent, The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed.

The bank, in its Quarterly Economic Review for the period ending March 31, indicated an overall improvement in the credit quality indicators of domestic banks, with gross earnings margins higher year over year.

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, the latest available data, banks’ net income expanded by $32.4 million (52.3 percent) to $94.2 million, as compared to the same period of 2021. The outturn largely reflected a decline in provisions for bad debt, depreciation and staff costs, combined with a rise in interest income. The net interest margin grew by $14.2 million (10.2 percent) to $153.7 million, as interest income moved higher by $13.2 million (8.8 percent) to $162.8 million, while interest expense fell by $1.0 million (10.1 percent) to $9.0 million. Further, the $3.4 million (27.3 percent) rise in income from commission and foreign exchange fees, resulted in the gross earnings margin moving higher by $17.6 million (11.6 percent) to $169.4 million,” the CBOB said.

“As it relates to non-interest expense, banks’ operating costs rose by $11.9 million (11.7 percent) to $114.2 million. Contributing to this outturn, non-staff related operating costs — inclusive of professional and rental expenses — grew by $12.2 million (21.6 percent) to $69.0 million, while occupancy costs increased by $1.3 million (41.0 percent) to $4.4 million. However, staff costs fell by $1.6 million (3.8 percent) to $40.8 million.”

Data also showed a more than three-fold increase in the net earnings of banks outside of the listed operations.

Other net earnings increased from 12.3 million at the end of 2022 to $39 million at the end of 2023.

This was the result of a 38.9 percent reduction in provisions for bad debt to $18.1 million and 49.3 percent lower depreciation costs.

Meantime non-interest income moved higher by $12.6 million (26.5 percent) to $59.8 million, the CBOB said.