Funeral service for the late Dominic Alphonso Elliott age 51 years of #12 Adderley street will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Collins avenue on Tuesday, May 24th , 2022 At 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Elliott, Assisted by Pastor Craig Knowles and Pastor Anthone Wallace. Cremation will follow

Precious memories will forever remain in the hearts of His Wife: Yvette Elliott Daughter: Emma Elliott Sisters: Cheryl Elliott, Juliette Elliott, and Joy Simmons Brothers: William Elliott and Willard Elliott Nieces: Audra Watson, Rameja Rolle &; Robertha Hepburn Nephews: A/M Joevone Simmons (RBDF), Joel Simmons, Johnathan Simmons and Willard Elliott Jr, Kristian, Kristiano &; Elijah Johnson Numerous other relatives and friends including: Truman Butler and family, Demetrius Delancey and family, Jude Smith, Craig Knowles, Elsa, Jeffrey & Rhonda Darville, Cynthia Bastian, Ernest; Eula Clarke, S.Lt Edward (Ricky) Fritz (RBDF) & family, Stephan Ranger & family , Vincent Malakius & family, Kenris Longley, Dr. Stephanie Hutcheson, Robert & Julie Bingham and family, Raymond Wilson, Trevon Thurston & family, Dr. Tia & Moses Johnson, Prince, Q’Yannis, Darieo, Monishka, Mia, Kenneth, Marvin, Van Dyko, Jacob, Joshua, Joseph Johnson, Michaelette Johnson, Carla Johnson, Dr. Wendy Fernander, Marvin Jordan, The JBLN family, Members of Calvary Bible Church, CC Sweeting Class of 87,

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Monday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.