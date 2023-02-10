Funeral Service

for

Dominique Brooke Daniel Berry, 32

a resident of Woods Alley off Market Street will be held at C.W. Saunders Fellowship Hall, Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street, Nassau, N.P., The Bahamas on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Randy Hanna of Setting The Captives Free, assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas

Fondest and loving memories will forever linger in the hearts of: His children: Dominique, Dominika and Adonai; Mother: Marguerite Berry-Burrows; Father: Fabian Hutchinson; Step Farther: Deon Burrows; Grandmother: Supt. Mary Hutchinson; Brother: Connor Burrows; Sisters: Deontae Burrows, Belinda and Carla Hutchinson, Carla Moss; Big Brother: Bradley Williams, Sr.; Special Friend: Royanne Moss and children Carl and Briana; Aunts: Deacons Vera Rolle, Deloris Pinder, Deloris and Patricia Berry, Marcia Hutchinson; Uncles: Kenneth Hutchinson, Pastor George William, Theodore Berry, Franklyn Carey; Grand Aunt: Idamae Taylor: Grand Uncles: Lawrence and Kirkwood Taylor, Basil Burrows, Eustace Knowles; Nephews: Travis Kemp, Daelin Rigby, Wilson Junior, Kyle Delancy; Nieces: Traia Nesbitt, Kenral Delancy; Cousins: Omace and Clyde McKenzie, Leneska, Twyanna, Codero, Crystal and Tafari, Cynthia Bain, Ian Williams, Judyann Johnson, Jerome Woodside, Raquel, Joseph, Jaquel Davis, Arianna Adderley, Claudine and Abner Augustine, Thomas, Dwight, Samuel Berry, Karen Peterson, Charles & Tonya Barry, Nathaniel McKinney, Antoine Cooper, Terrista Rolle, Barry Barriniqua, Jasonique, Kristen, William, Derron, Sharon Gordon & Family, Ernestine Bullard and Family, Jermia, Danae, Abner, Jr., Travaer, Stephon, Hakeem, Kevin, Kuzaliwa, Tony, Tony and Sabrina Carey, Tyrone and Bernadette Flowers & Family, the Ellis Family, Campbell Family, Royann Scavella and Family, Marvin and Dianne, Reginald Johnson and Family, Silas, Paul and Samuel Cooper and Family, Taten Hanna, Rajon Sands, Michelle and Marco Burrows, Terran Moss, Rosland Nottage & Family, Erica Knowles and Family, Shaniqua Mackey and Family, Indera and Sherman LeFleur and Family, Mario, Avery, Owen, Sharmara Burrows, Erica, Darnell, Denise, Eustace Jr., Devon, Deidrick, Lawrease, Whitley, Paris, Darren, Shereck, Dekoyo Taylor, Tia Solomon, Kay Johnson, Latoya Brown, Devone LeFleur, Loretta, Betty, Ethel and Family; Godparents: Mrs. Shelley Lockhart-Smith, Mr. Randy Rolle; Godchildren: Ranai, Tamair, Roshan Paul, Bradley Williams, Jr.; Other Relatives and Friends: Bishop John and Marion Ferguson and Family; Antoinette Smith & Family, Irene Pinder and Family, Dorothy Grant and Family, Nellie Walkes and Family, Elroy, Vangy and Vanessa Brice and Family, Phillippa and Prianne Gibson, Roosevelt Bain and Iona and Family, Sheandra Belle and Family, Jenny Florence (Miami, Florida), Gaye Greene (Philadelphia, PA), Daisy Albury and Family, Linda & Carol Ellis and Family (Miami, Florida), Godfrey, Franklyn, Hartman and Lydia Brice and Family, Miranda Smith & Family, Michele and John Nesbitt and Family, Beverley Bethel and Family, Ossie and Nathlyn Lacroix and Family, Miriam Goodman and Family, Cinderella Dillet Miller and Family, Margrette Rolle and Family, Eileen Johnson and Family, Tamika Newbold and Family, Deon McKenzie and Family, the Moss Family, the Lockhart Family, Marcian, Sabrina and Marcia Pratt and Family; Allaydice Moxey and Family, Vernita Levarity and Family, Dianne and Fiona Pickering and Family, former Senator Trevor Whylly and Family, Dawn Albury and Family, Iris Miller and Family, Betty Barnette and Family, Steve, Dalton Ximines Bush, the Woods Alley, Dames Alley, Whylly’s Close, Vesey Street, Hay Street, Comfort Street, Taylor Street, Market Street and Martin Street Communities, Lucky Bar, Big Harvest Community Tent, Goldwhynn Construction Company, Jose Cartelonne Road Works Company, Larouche Morely, Kevin Brown, Onari Caynard; The Boys: Elroy, Eyes, Narze, Mikey, Adrian, Andrae, Boy, Marco, Yardy, Yellow, John John, Roach, Owen, Ohkell, Mike, Johnny, Tall Boy, Dog, Donovan, Mob, Papa.



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 9th February -Friday 10th February, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. and at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.