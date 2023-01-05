Funeral Service

for

Dominique Burrows, 50

affectionately called “Fatty”

A resident of Sapodilla Boulevard, Pinewood Gardens will be held at The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, #65 Hay Street & Baillou Hill Road, New Providence, The Bahamas, on Saturday 7th January, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Chief Celebrant: Bishop Dr. G. Elton Major Sr., Pastor The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church assisted by Minister Cardwell Sands Jr. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Roads, Nassau, Bahamas

Left to cherish her undying memories are her: Mother: Remelda Burrows, Father: Thaddeus Wright, Step-mother: Marilyn Wright

Daughter: Precious Davis, Sisters: Mrs. Denise Wright-Taylor, Johnell Thompson, Lakeisha & Brenise Wright, Brothers: Bonnet & Owen Wright; A resident of Sapodilla Boulevard, Pinewood Gardens will be held at The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, #65 Hay Street & Baillou Hill Road, New Providence, The Bahamas, on Saturday 7th January, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Chief Celebrant: Bishop Dr. G. Elton Major Sr., Pastor The Historic Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church assisted by Minister Cardwell Sands Jr. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Roads, Nassau, Bahamas.

Left to cherish her undying memories are her: Mother: Remelda Burrows, Father: Thaddeus Wright, Step-mother: Marilyn Wright; Daughter: Precious Davis; Sisters: Mrs. Denise Wright-Taylor, Johnell Thompson, Lakeisha & Brenise Wright; Brothers: Bonnet & Owen Wright; Brother-in-law: Hilton Taylor; Grandchildren: Shandera Davis & Nathan Forbes; Nieces: Cardesha Sands, Deniecia Pratt, Jessica Williamson, Britika Johnson, Jolice and Jovandra Roxbury, Keneisha Thompson, Olivia, Terrinique & Candia Wright; Nephews: Minister Cardwell Sands Jr. Raynard Teran, Bonnette Hield, Bennett & Jameko Wright, Tanaire Bain; Aunts: Melvern Pratt, Kimberly McPhee, Luelamae Rolle, Stephanie, Christine, Inez & Magalean Burrows, Glendina Saunders, Amanda Mackey; Uncles: Kirklyn, Douglas & Zeb Burrows, Nathan Mackey, Michael Storr; Grandaunts: Maudell Wells, Luella, Miriam and Agnes Brown, Missie Wells, Virgina Stubbs and Alicemae Rolle of Boynton Beach, Florida, Virgina Brown; Granduncles: David Brown and Bishop Bishop Neville Hart; Grandnieces: Raynell, Lanovia, Laniya Kamiya; Grandnephews: Deandre & Zion, Tamarie; Cousins: Gladys Brown, Maurissa Russell, Breanna Charlton, Syriah Oliver & Geejay Dawkins, Karen Brown, Craig Burrows, Kingman Brown, Perry, Neal, Kenio, Dwight, Elsa, Nathan Jr., Joy, Delmaro, George, Lavardo, Arlington, Charles, Perez, Victoria, Thorian, Serenity, Godfrey, Rodney, Melissa, Loucinda, Colette, Kirlyn Jr. Nixie, Valeria, Cantrell, Lavardo, Michelle, Michaela, Jacob, Monique, Peter, Cherriel, Chasheen, Charlene, Eldeeka, Garin, Joeanne, Fredricka, Corey, Melinda, Monica, Pearline, Bishop Benjamin Gibson, David Jr, Insp. Harrison and Herbert, Natavia, Nashad and numerous other cousins too numerous to mention; Other relatives and friends: Marsha Gibson, Vernelle Roker & family, Charmaine & family, Xavier Rolle, Zebulon Hanna, Lavado Butler, Shenique Johnson & family, Ms. Patsy Fernander & family, Ms. Annamae Davis & Family, Stanley Munnings, Maximum Security, Bishop Dr. G. Elton Major & The Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church family, The Pinewood Gardens Constituency.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 5th January – Friday 6th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 7th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.