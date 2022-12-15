Dominique Burrows, 50

A resident of Sapodilla Boulevard, Pinewood Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 10th December, 2022.

Memories are left to cherish in the hearts of Mother: Remelda Burrows; Father: Thaddeus Wright; Stepmother: Marilyn Wright, Daughter: Precious Davis, Brothers: Bonnet and Owen Wright, Sisters: Mrs. Denise Wright-Taylor, Lakeisha and Brenise Wright and Johnell Thompson numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.