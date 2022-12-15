Obituaries

Dominique Burrows

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 15, 2022
0 106 Less than a minute

Dominique Burrows, 50

A resident of Sapodilla Boulevard, Pinewood Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 10th December, 2022.  

Memories are left to cherish in the hearts of Mother: Remelda Burrows; Father: Thaddeus Wright; Stepmother: Marilyn Wright, Daughter: Precious Davis, Brothers: Bonnet and Owen Wright, Sisters: Mrs. Denise Wright-Taylor, Lakeisha and Brenise Wright and Johnell Thompson numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 15, 2022
0 106 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie

December 15, 2022

James Smith

December 15, 2022

Diana Colebrook

December 15, 2022

Rodney E.C. Johnson

December 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button