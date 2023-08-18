Funeral Services for the late Dominique Ethan Moss Jr., aged 30 of Monastery Street, Bernard Road will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 19th August, 2023 at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, Fox Hill.

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Noel Clarke. Interment will follow in St. Anselm’s Church Cemetery, Fox Hill.

Dominique will always be cherished by those who mourn his passing, His son: Kaizen E. Moss; Parents: Dominique E. Moss Snr., and Portia Gardiner (predeceased); Stepfather: Sheldon Saunders Snr.; His grandparents: Ernest and Veronica Moss (predeceased), Frank and Emily Gardiner (predeceased); Special Friend: Alexia Rolle; Cousins: Andre, Hannah-Marie and Dwight Newbold, Stephen, Stephanie and Simeon Collie, Bryant, Timothy, Alex, Trevon, Xavier and Timi Collie, Fenton Strachan, Arthur, Takia, Allise and Trinity Holbert, Julian Rolle Snr., Julian Rolle Jr., Julia and Jace Rolle, Chivan, Amaru, Affinni, Chivan Jr., Shakur, Lyric, Shai, and Zion Collie, Jason Collie, Tracee, Stacey and Tarae-Marie Johnson, LaGloria (Carl) Krystal and Karrissa Knowles, De’Andrea (Sharicka) Robinson, Ava and Avari Farquharson, Yvette, Arnell, and Kyle Kelly, Michelle and Carlos Colie, Ormanique Collie, Ingrid and Ashley Farrington, Whitney (Terrhan) Cox, Charlene and Benson Harris, Cassandra, Carissa, Christy, and Crystal Collie, Chiffon, Fuliece, Christoff, and Jamal Collie, Edmond III, Tavares, Kareem, Kurt, Roman, Kenneth, Gaynell, Shandika, Candice, Gary, Lathario, Brittany, Devon, Caron, Addison Jr., Shawn, Hendricka, Marvin Jr., Ashton, Kenya, Frank Jr., David Shannador, Demargio, Orlando, Trae, Walter Jr., Jason, Shawn, Brian, Paris, Emma, Jade, Jermaine Jr., Tramaine, Tahje, Joshua and Sarai; Other Relatives: The Tucker Family, The Hutchinson Family, Elanor Williamd and Family, Cherry Collie, Gurth and Keith Knowles, LaChea Strachan and Family, Felton and Dashante Capron, Mervin Adderley and Family, Arlington Nottage and Family, Alejandro and Family, Dianna Marshall and Williams Family, Veronique Moxey and Family, Saunders Family, Rolle Family, Pople Family, Ms. Cash and Family, Dianne Knowles and Family, Nikita Jacques and Family, Cameron Smith and Family, Rhyan Haygood and Family, Carlton Rolle and Family, Janice Johnson and Family, Tervario Woodside and Family, Gary Brennen and Family, Lana Davis and Family, Nieshar McKenzie and Family, Aaron Thompson and Family, Dozer Heavy Equipment Staff, Johnny’s Resturant & Bar, ETS Staff , Atlantis Warter Park Staff, Monastery Street Family, Baha Mar Casino Staff, St. Augustine’s College Class of 2011 and C. V. Bethel Class of 2011.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 18th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 19th August from 10:00 a.m. until service time.