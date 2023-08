Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Dominique Ethen Moss Jr. aged 30 years, of Monastery Street, Bernard Road, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 21st July, 2023.

He is survived by his Father: Dominique E. Moss Sr.; Son: Kaizen E. Moss; Sisters: Aysha V. Moss and Dnai Moss; Brother: Sheldon Saunders Jr.; Grandfather: Ernest Moss; Numerous Aunts & Uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.