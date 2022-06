DEATH NOTICE

Dominique Nikita Annie Knowles (Nee Moss) age 34 years of Darling Plum Grove Died at her Residence on Saturday June 4th, 2022

She is Survived by Her Husband: John Wesley Knowles; Daughter: Julianna Jaylee Knowles; Son: Wesley John Knowles Jr; Mother: Vanda M. Moss; Sister: Susanna M. Moss and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.