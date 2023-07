Less than a minute

Domonique Smith aged 45 years, of Lancelot Drive, Blue Hill Estate, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Demetrious Smith and Domonic Ambrose; Legal Guardian: Stanford Moss; Aunt: Victoria Moss; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.