Funeral Announcement

Don Ronald Mackey, age 65 years, a resident of #66 Boatswain Hill, will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill. Officiating will be Fr. Roderick Bain, assisted by Fr. Kristopher Higgs and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

He is predeceased by his Sister: Claire Patrice Mackey-Williams.

Cherished memories are held in the hearts of his Wife: Prudence Lockhart-Mackey; Daughters: Shanique Russell-Sweeting, Donnielle (Shandia) Mackey, and Sherron Mackey; Grandchild: Shanai Sweeting; Brothers: Everette Mackey, Herb Mackey, Shamarco and Lameco Belle and Lawerence Forbes; Sisters: Jill Bain (Rueben), Joy Buchanon (Albert), Crystal Mckay (Gerard), Avis Bullard (Derek), Thelma Smith (Cardinal) and Hilda Woodside (Neville); In-laws: Dudley Lockhart (Cenedell), Marvin Lockhart (Monique), Tricia Lockhart, Thomas Lockhart, Elsie Mae Stubbs, Carla Bastian (Mark) and Mark Williams (Carolyn); Uncle: Abner Mackey; Aunts: Lucille Shirley Johnson (Bertrum), Vernita Mackey and Rochelle Mackey; Nieces and Nephews including: Marques Williams (Tiffany), Durelle Williams (Gina), Malcolm Williams, Everette Mackey Jr. (Daysha), Erin Scavella (Terrance), Eric Mackey, Adgral & Damian Stubbs, Addai & Nadal McKay, Kenva Munroe, Lashad & Daniel Bullard, Claudette Brown, Vandette Cooper, Valentino Burrows, Maleka Cleare, Dylan Daley, Angelica Lockhart-Bastian, Phylicia Bastian, La’Shon Rahming, Tamara and Robert Stubbs Jr, Tristen Thompson, Tamia, Camryn, Cailyn, Caedyn, Morgan and Matthew Lockhart; numerous grand nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Barry Winder, Donahue Knowles, Edward Bain, Sophie Fisher, Derek Munroe, Janet Mckenzie, The entire St. Ambrose Family, The Water & Sewerage Family, The Gregory Town Family, Delores Mortimer, Syles and Enouse Honorat & Family, Ulric, Shawn and Ulrica Mortimer & family, Mary & Arnold McCartney & family, Ethel Claridge & family, Myrtle and Clinton McCartney & family, Lucille, Brian and Chrissy Wilson & family, Paula Ellis & family, Cyprianna & Van Mackey & Family, Maxine, Agatha, Shirley, Dorothy Steven and Charles Farrington & family, Bernadette Wells, Javarah Williams & family, Sharon Smith & family, Cathlean Johnson & family,Sherene Styles & family, Brenda Scott & family, Colleen Taylor & family, Ernest Rolle & family, Sharon Mackey & family, Christine Cunningham & family, Anatol Young & family, Jill Mackey & family, Anthony Mackey & family, Angela Scavella & family, Mchelle Sturrup & family, Vernie Stubbs & family, Althea Baker & family, Lydia Winters & family, William, Philip and Vincent Baker & family, Beryl Bastian & family, Lyfton Seymour & family, Freda Strachan & family, Gigi Austin, Debbie, Lacita, Molly, Jennifer, Creswell and Tericetta McGregor & family, Edward and Wendal McGregor & family, Edamae Moss & family, Pastor Monica Paul & family, Robert Stubbs, Wilamae McGregor & family, Shanrose, Beryl and Wellington Fowler, Esther Cargill, Joseph & Hayward Darling; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.