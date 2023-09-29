Memorial Service

Donald Geros Saunders, age 74 years, a resident of Palm Avenue, Nassau, New Providence, will be held at 11am, on Friday, September 29th, 2023, at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road and Grants Town, Nassau, New Providence. Officiating will be Rt. Rev’d Laish Z. Boyd, Venerable Keith N. Cartwright and Reverend Deacon Howard L. Bethel.

He was predeceased by his Mother: ElsaidaHumes; Fathers: Geros Saunders and Nathaniel John Humes; Brothers: Bishop Dr. John Nathaniel Humes & Bishop Solomon Lincoln Humes; Sister: Catherine Humes.

Left to cherish heartfelt memories are his Daughter: Sophia Miller (nee Saunders); Sons: Donald “Don” Lamon Saunders and Dion Gustov Saunders; Grandchildren: Alexander Miller, Tiashniq and Toynelle Miller, Bandon, Danielle, Georgia, Donald L. “Don-Don” Saunders II, and Chrissy; Adopted Sister: Missionary Pamela Humes-Brown; Son-in-Law: Rev. Troy Miller; Daughter-in-Law: Tiffany Saunders; Sisters-In-Law: Prophetess Dr. Jennie Humes, Minister Patricia Humes; Nieces and Nephews: Douglas Humes, Dwight & Laverne Humes, Andres & Annette Dean, John N. Humes III, Jonathon & Sheraire Humes, Soloman Jr. & Patrick Humes, Linrose & Cyril Morris, Jared & Dashinka Dean, Joy & Brian Rolle, Joyette & Dr. Kendice Archer; Other Relatives & Family: Mispah Miller Saunders Strachan and children, The Saunders Family(Smith Bay, Cat Island), The Miller Family (Johnson-Hill, Conch Sound, Andros), the Family of St. Barnabas and St. Christopher Anglican Churches, Jeffery Hanna and Family, the Staff of The Bank of the Bahamas Ltd. and Maximum Security and Patrol Services Ltd., The Free National Movements (National Party & Tall Pines Constituency), Danny Summer and family, The Bahamas Body Building Federation, Brothers of R. N. Gomez Lodge #7; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention at this time.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH ON FRIDAY.

After paying respects on (TODAY) Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, between 10am and 3pm, Donald will be cremated.