Donald Maxwell Carrol

Death Notice

For Donald Maxwell Carroll, 72

A resident of Tropical Ave, Twynam Heights . Died at his residence on Monday 14th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Three Daughters: Donica Carroll, Angelica Carroll and Rashan Storr, Four Grandchildren: Khalyle Clarke, Dreshawn Rahming, Serenity Rolle and Khy’mari Munroe, Brother: Kellian Carroll, Three Sisters: Helen Thompson, Jacqulyn Ash and, Vivian Bullard, Nephews: Wacle, Deon, Lawrence Ash Jr, Gregory Thompson, Angelo Carroll, Nieces: Letetia (Pedro) Dean, Tiffany, Tamika Bullard, Lavelle Ash, Jacquena (Darran) Wallace and Cheryl Thompson along with a host of other relatives and friends .

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.