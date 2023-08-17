Obituaries

Donald Maxwell Carrol

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 17, 2023
0 1 Less than a minute

Death Notice

For Donald Maxwell Carroll, 72

A resident of Tropical Ave, Twynam Heights . Died at his residence on Monday 14th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Three Daughters: Donica Carroll, Angelica Carroll and Rashan Storr, Four Grandchildren: Khalyle Clarke, Dreshawn Rahming, Serenity Rolle and Khy’mari Munroe, Brother: Kellian Carroll, Three Sisters: Helen Thompson, Jacqulyn Ash and, Vivian Bullard, Nephews: Wacle, Deon, Lawrence Ash Jr, Gregory Thompson, Angelo Carroll, Nieces: Letetia (Pedro) Dean, Tiffany, Tamika Bullard, Lavelle Ash, Jacquena (Darran) Wallace and Cheryl Thompson along with a host of other relatives and friends .

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 17, 2023
0 1 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Leroy Thomas Poitier

August 17, 2023

Deborah Mae Dames

August 17, 2023

OMAR LEANDER FERGUSON

August 17, 2023

Tameco Martin Green

August 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button