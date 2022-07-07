Graveside service for Donavan Lewis, 60 yrs., a resident of Zion Blvd & formerly of Wilson Tract, will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Derek Feaste.

He is pre-deceased by: ShirleyMae Bain (mother); Leslie and Anthony Lewis (brothers)

Left to cherish his memories are his

Wife: Monique Lewis

Father: Edmund Lewis Sr.

Step Mother: Geraldine Lewis

Three (3) Sons: Donavan Lewis Jr., Clifton Cartwright & Donnie Lewis.

Four (4) Daughters: Andonia Lewis, Donesha Lewis, Edmonique Lewis & Sharice Darling.

Six (6) Grandchildren: Onyxx Lewis, Daylon Lewis, Sunae Lewis, London Stevens, Andonia Lewis II, and Liam Lewis.

Seven (8) Brothers: Bruce Walkine, Rossin, Eddie (Janice), Trudeau, Dwayne (Tarez), Dion and Edmund Lewis Jr. and Tiwian (Melissa) Hanna;

Eight (7) Sisters: Elaine Sands, Sandra Gaitor, Deidre (Keith) Ferguson, Anetria Lewis, Denika (Conrad) Symonette, Patrice (Lenny) Rolle, Latoya (Osbourne) Moxey,

Seven (7) Uncles: Cleveland Rigby. Samuel, Roderick Jr., Dudley (Ella), Brian, Tony and James Lewis

Numerous of Aunts: Daphne (Keith) Barr, Brenda Lewis, Linda Major, Patricia Thompson, Deborah Sands, Rev. Roslyn Astwood, Maria Wilson, Cecile Brown, Bernadette Lewis, Ethlyn Caple, Dorothy Roberts

Numerous of Nephews: Leevan (Danielle) Sands, D’Angelo Sands, Erin, Davin, Trudeau Jr., Stearlin, Rossin Jr. Raynold, Edjuan, Edwin, Dwayne Jr., Devonte Lewis, Keith and Keidre’ Ferguson, Lenny Rolle Jr., Landon Moxey and Malachi Armbrister.

Numerous of Nieces: Vandia and Bria Sands, Sgt. 3292 Danielle Capron, Keithrelle Ferguson, Tiffany Bowles, Alvashan & Alvanique Gaitor, Aaliyah Armbrister, T’Leah, Tr’Nesha Lewis and Jaa’ Rolle

Numerous of cousins: Juanita Gibson, Scott Taylor, Raina Hanna, Michael and Jeno Jean-Smith, Ire and Shanari Lewis, Samantha, Latoya Rolle, Latrell King, Cpl. 3333 Precious Lewis, Tina Rolle, Clive & Brian Schroter, Llewellyn, Ron, Lamont and Tanya Astwood, Troy Clark, Jayson Lewis, Juanka Lewis, Trevor and Karen Lewis, Sherry Archer King, Karva Josey, Allison Lewis, Ella Lewis, Principal Corrections Officer Gregory Archer Sr. (Sherikee), Rev. Kenneth Lewis, Michael and Erick Lewis, Lennox (Joy), Elcott, Dwight, Carson Coleby, Tanya Astwood, Donna, Sharon, Lyn Lewis, Toniya Lewis, Dorethea Coleby, Sebas Bastian, Vasco, Shandy and Ron Bastian, Alvin and Alia Sands, Keith Jr., Brandon “Sosa Man” and Rory Major, Nadia Caple, Shavonne, Tevin, Robin, Kelly, Trey, Abby, Roberto, Denver, Dior and Swayde Lewis

Brothers-in-law: Wilmore C. Dames II, Hon. Marvin H. Dames, Dennis, Deon, Neil and Mark Dames.

Sisters-in-law: Sharon Rolle, Gail Smith, Jacqueline Perpall, Lenora Dames, Margo Cox, Laurie Dames, Tanya Moncur, Candia Dames, Montrea, Wilma, Monasiah, Kristen and Kareln Dames.

Loved Specially by: Gelva, Eugena, Mathias, Simeon, Tanya and Barbara Cartwright, Sherrel and Carter Cartwright. Charles Saunders, Mr. A.D, Mr. Darville, Mr. Sands, Shanique Dorsett, Naromie Thomas, Crystal Anderson, Asahra Rutherford, Ministry of Works/ Bahamix Family, Wilson Tract & Feast Alley Family, Kemp Road Family, Dedicated Clients and many more who gave him pure and genuine love!

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.