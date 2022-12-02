Funeral Service for SERVANT DONNA MAE RAMSEY, Age 62 years of Jacaranda Street, Pinewood Gardens, who died on November 15, 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, at 10:00am at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue and Mount Tabor Drive. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by Pastors of Mount Tabor Church. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Garden & Mausoleums, J. F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Donna is survived by her loving Husband: Servant David Ramsey

Children: Leonardo David (Terah) Munroe, Davona Ramsey, Registered Nurse Nakita (Jamaal) Cash, and Faith Kemp.

Grandchildren: Sade, Chante, and Londyn Munroe and Temple the family pet.

Brothers: Livingston (Carolyn) Rolle, Edward (Karen) Rolle, Apostle Ivan (Ruthann) Rolle, and Pastor Antonio (Advilda) Rolle.

Sisters-in-law: Rosalie (Keith) Deveaux, Clarabell Ramsey, Claramae Ramsey-McGee.

Brothers-in-law: Ormand (Ida) Ramsey, Dereck (Doris) Ramsey, and Lynden (Mildred) Ramsey.

Nephews: Lorenzo (Samantha), Terez (Rayshel), Bernard, and Trevon Duncombe, Lavar Morris, Tarran Simms, Edward Rolle Jr., Ivan Rolle Jr., Ormand Ramsey Jr., DeAngelo (Donnica) Ramsey, Alexander Ramsey, Vandyke Ramsey, Emilio Ramsey, Dereck Ramsey Jr., Rudolph Ramsey and Jeremy Brown.

Nieces: Shorney (Franklin) Rolle, Shannon Hanna, Inderia Rolle, Ayesha McKinney, Preschious Rolle, Shameka Rolle, Toni and Tara, Pemesia (Javonka) Ellis, Krissy Rolle, Tenniel (Valentino) Newton, Xavia (Kenneth) Higgs, Tiffany and Aniska Cash, Lakeithra Deveaux, and Kendera Ramsey.

Uncles: Bishop Revy (Bernice) Francis and Alfred Morris.

Aunt: Florinda Johnson

Godchildren: Sherquita Curtis, Johnmonie Sargeant, Alyssa Neely and Jaire Brennen.

Host of family and friends including: Audrey ‘Pinky’ Fox and the entire Edgecombe family, Johnathan and Ranechea Ellis, Shanette Jones, Desmond Rosa, Damian Morris, Shawn, Marcus, Rev. Devard and Jan Francis, Michael Francis, Clayton, Sanford, Valentino, Presley and Horatio Rolle, Lynden Curtis, Minister Leslie and Remalia Knowles, Tony Johnson, Arthur and Jay Ferguson, Elroy James, Stephen Munroe, Stanley Coleby, Sherece Curtis, Doretha and Vince Miller, Minister Heather and Mark Bowe, Claudine and Answell Johnson, Adennekah and Barry Rolle, Natasha Laramore, Gail Charlow, Alphanette Grant, Florinda Francis, Gigi and Marie Johnson, Jenny Rolle, Sandra Miller, Patrice McKenzie, Daphne Rolle, Stephanie McKenzie, Cleotha Collie, Barbara Moree, Lisa and Monique Bain, Inez Knowles, Sharmaine, Aileen and Eldora, Michelle Curtis, Elwood Edwards, Sandra Wilmott Reckley, Able Seaman Toran Fortune, Inspector Ricardo Collie and family, Ms. Maxine Bowe and family, Minister Linda Gaitor, Amber Saunders, Paxton Fernander, Vernon Lopez, Steve and Yvette Taylor, Oral and Donna LaFleur, Richard and Elder Sharlene Gibson, Lester and Martha Levarity, Maxine Newton and Family, Sherry Bastian and Family, The Bethel and LaFleur families, Ms. Carla Johnson and family, Mrs. Della Simms and family, Bishop Neil and Lady Patrice Ellis and the Mount Tabor Church Family, Comfort House Ministries Church family, Carnetta Minus and family, the communities of Jacaranda and Braziletta Streets Pinewood Gardens, Bishop Eudie and Minister Dassie Rolle, Member of Parliament and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, K.C. and the staff of The Ministry of National Security, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Intensive Care Unit PMH, Nurse Brigette Rahming and the staff of The Kidney Center, The Management and staff of Commonwealth Bank Credit Card Services.

Viewing will be held on Friday, December 2nd, at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway from 11:00am to 5:00pm and on Saturday from 9:00am at the church until service time.