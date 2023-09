Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Donna Valrea Nottage, 71 yrs., a resident of Sapodilla Blvd., Pinewood, died at PMH on Monday, September 18, 2023.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: Felicia Smith, Tameka Nottage & Uhura Thurston; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 7 sisters, 1brother, 2 sons-in-law & a host of other relatives & friends.