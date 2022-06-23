Donovan Lewis, 60 yrs., a resident of Zion Blvd & formerly of Wilson Tract, died at PMH on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Monique Lewis; father: Edmund Lewis; 2 sons: Donavan Jr. & Donny Lewis; 4 daughters: Andonia, Donesha & Edmonique Lewis, Sharice Darling; 16 siblings: Elaine Sands, Rossin Lewis, Deidre Ferguson, Don Lewis, Dwayne L:ewis, Eddie Lewis, anitra Lewis, Latoya Hanna, T’Nan Hanna, Patrice Rolle, Edmund Lewis Jr., Sandra Gaitor, Trudeau Lewis, Deneka Symonette & Deborah Ewing; numerous grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.