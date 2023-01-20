Funeral Service for the Late DONZALEIGH DWIGHT HUDSON age 53 years of #84 Aberdeen Drive, South Bahamia, Grand Bahama will be held at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church East Sunrise, Grand Bahama on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Oswald Ferguson, assisted by Rev. Fr. David N. Cooper, Deacon Jeffrey Hollingsworth, Deacon Nixon Lindor and Deacon Donald Duncombe. Interment will follow in Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife: Shekeria Hudson; children: Donzaleigh D II (Janae) Hudson, Dinario and Shatalya Dorssett; grandson: Donzaleigh D. Hudson III; mother: Alice Pinder-Hudson; brothers: George, Marvin (Jasmine) Hudson and Jovaughn Powell; sister: Amaryllis (Clifford) Storr; nephews: Marvin Jr. and Justin Hudson; nieces: Amaryllis Storr, Alicia (Donervin) Bastian and Ashlee Hudson; grandnieces: Aubree and Zuree Hudson; uncles: Amos (Jenny) Pinder, John (Jennifer) Hudson, David (Melissa) Hudson, Fedrick Bethel and Thomas Archer; aunt: Erenie Hudson Ponds; godchildren: Troy and Gandhi Moxey, L’Dina and DeAsia Pelecanos, Kayden Woodley, Sir Hagan, Treco and Keshawn Strachan; father and mother-in-law: Rodney and Curlene Strachan; sisters-in-law: Sharmaine Seymour, Melanie Johnson, Odysea Starchan, Ilka Carey, Kymbalee Morris, Nickesha Strachan and Marcine Adderley; brothers-in-law: Dwain Addereley, Treco Strachan, Charles and Jvon Johnson; cousins: Anastacia Pinder, Portia Haley, Sheena (Leo) Pratt, Diane (Fedrick) Russell, Sister Elizabeth Pierre, Irwin (Anthea) Pinder, Julian (Jan), Edmund (Jessica), Jerome, Carroll and Joel Russell, Pamela Thomas, Lorna (Kidroy), Natasha Russell, Coral Pintard, Daniel (Norma) Daryl, Barry (Jennifer), Denise and Daria Pinder, Broderick (Romanda) Prescott (Lorrie) Virgil (Hendria) Pinder, Nurse Agatha Vincent, Bertha, Sherry, Arch and Desmond Bethel, Theon Archer, Thelia (Stuart) Coakley, Vincent (Annie), Tresh Charlton, Ethel (Hewyett) Derello, Therese Rolle. Mark (Wylene) Bain, Kylene Bethel, Franklyn Taylor, Dionne Britton, Viola (Troy) Kesson, A. Leonard and Trevor Archer, Paula Farrington, Genevieve Coverley, Bridgette Sands, Joycelyn Malcolm, Shirley and Rochelle Archer. Hon Michael and Gary Smith, Jennifer McPhee, Michelle Brennen, Genevieve and Randy Smith, Da-Niele, Nate, Donovan Hudson, Roslyn Neely, Ruby Keer, Rock, Richard and Robert Hudson, Terrylyn Ponds, Tammy Ponds Holloway, Brian Ponds, Kimberly Hudson-Brockmeier, Mark Hudson, David-Ritchie, Johathan and Stefan Hudson; special friends who became family: Gerard and Tiffany Moxey, Taima, Dino and Lisa Pelecanos, Ashton Russell, Lashonda Grant, Madeanna Bethel, Elliott and Alexandria Thompson, Godfrey (Tappy) and Katie Rolle, Stephan and Latoya Rolle, Jason and Tashana Wilson, Jamal Gomez, Carlton and Rhonda Haven, William Gardiner, Boston Cooper, Bryant ‘Daryl’ Knowles, Kendrick Knowles, Gregory Adderley, Alvin Wilson, Michael Bernard, Dwight Williams, Gea Robinson, Phenny Martin, Pheadra Fitzgerald, Andy Moxey and David (Red Light) Williams and Management and Staff of Polymers International Limited, Management and Staff of Callendars & Co., Church of The Good Shepherd, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church and The Blue Bar Crew.

If your names are not included here, please don’t hold it against us, blame it on our heads and not our hearts.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. service time.