Doreen Agatha “Nunkie” “Dede” Campbell nee (Culmer)

Doreen Agatha “Nunkie” “Dede” Campbell nee (Culmer), aged 78, of Cork Cresent, Little Hyde Park and formerly of North Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, died at her residence on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Kelsi Williams; Sons: Deryck and Damon Campbell; Sister: Geraldine Hepburn; Brothers: Raymond and Joseph Culmer, and Michael Gardiner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

