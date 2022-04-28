Doreen Agatha “Nunkie” “Dede” Campbell

78 years of Cork Cresent, Little Hyde Park and formerly of North Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Officiating will be The Very Rev’d Dean Harry Bain assisted by Rev’d Fr. Eric A. A. Miller. Interment will follow in the Cathedral Columbarium. Cremation was held.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Doreen was preceded in death by her Husband: Winston Campbell; and Son: Donald Campbell.

Precious memories will forever live on in the hearts of her Children: Kelsi Williams, Deryk and Damon Campbell; Grandchildren: Denado, Tenaj, Ferron, Derren, Dante (Ashley) & Devard Campbell, Kellysa Williams; Great-Grandchild: Caitlyn Mortimer; Daughters-in-law: Steine, Shenique and Patrice Campbell; Son-in-law: Donald Williams; Sisters: Geraldine Hepburn, Permal Schimpf, and Arlene Hercules; Brothers: Raymond & Joseph Culmer, and Michael Gardiner; Sisters-in-law: Maria & Donna Culmer, Valerie McInnis, Blanche, Velda and Irene Campbell; Brothers-in-law: Alric Hepburn, Reginald & Allison Campbell, Barry McInnis, and Albert Schimpf; Nieces: Lynda Smith, Joekeisha (Dwayne) Stuart, Alicia, Joenai, Vashti, LaShae & Samantha Culmer, Myckandreia Gardiner, Gina Mansfield, Latina & Latishka Campbell, Tanya Sands, Stacey (Marvin) Dames, Racquel (Daniel) Pascucci, Dr. Alia Campbell, Deanna & Rachel Campbell; Nephews: Nahshon (Theodora) Edgecombe, Eardley & Jermaine (Jalinka) Strachan, LeRue (Kari), Laterio (Elsa) & Joemeko Culmer, Gerrard Hepburn, Romano Thurston, Dr. Tyrone (Marsha) Bartlett, Dr. Jonathan Bartlett, Kim Bartlett, Kirmet (Cheryl), Kervin (Ginear), Corey, Quibinor, Kristian, Karlyle (Dee), Reggie & Adam Campbell, Stuart Cumberbatch; Grand-Nieces & Nephews: Yahsmin Smith, Dwayne Griffin, Nahshon, Natheo & Nathea Edgecombe, Ramon, Ranard, Trumaine, Jamelia, Jamaya & Jermaine II Strachan, Tiara, Tiana & Kevin Culmer, Kirmet II, Kerylle, Kendrick, Kelson, Kayle & Chassidy Campbell, Randi & Ricardo Sweeting, Justin Kemp, Catalina Longley; Cousins: Virgie Butler, Lilly, Patrick & Norman Seymour, Marlene Albury (Godchild), Dawn Fox, Daphne, Katie, Robert & Elvis Davis, Martha Major, Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Merlene, Deneice Romer, Ruthmae King, Maybrey Johnson, Samuel Romer, Hubert Gibson, Paula Adderley, Robisue Hamilton, Loretta Eswick, Leslie and Derek Bowleg; Caregivers: Shawna Lawrence, Sasha Johnson and Sandra Pearce; Dear Friends: Miriam Hanna, Pandora Sawyer, Valerie Wells, Ernestine Bethel, Lenora Saunders, Joan Petty, and Phyliss; and a host of other relatives & friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!