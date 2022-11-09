Dorian survivors prepare for Nicole

Ann Wilmore, 60, a resident of Dundas Town, Abaco, sought refuge in a nearby home yesterday as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way closer to the island.

She has been living in a trailer parked where her living room and kitchen used to be since Hurricane Dorian destroyed her waterfront home three years ago.

Her daughter and two young grandchildren live in a dome a few feet away from her.

“All of us are leaving because neither structure is safe,” Wilmore told The Nassau Guardian. “We’re just going to leave.”

Wilmore said there is no way to secure the structures they live in.

She said they’re taking all of their personal items and hoping for the best.

Wilmore said they are preparing for the storm as if it was a major hurricane.

He said they gathered hurricane supplies and other emergency items.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Wilmore said.

“I got very little sleep. It’s a reminder of the most horrifying time in my life. If I slept two hours, I slept long. Just the wind and the rain bring back memories of that terrible hurricane.

“In all things I pray and leave it all to God, and I pray he keeps us all safe.”

While Wilmore intends to stay in the area, her neighbor, Minnie Johnson, 72, said she will ride out the storm in a government shelter elsewhere on the island.

Johnson said her home is still in a state of disrepair. She said the back part of it is still windowless.

“Right now, I ain’t even catch myself yet. It’s just devastating,” she said.

“I’m scared because I was in my house during Dorian. When the roof went, I was right inside with two of my kids, and two of my grandkids.”

Erick Auguste, 40, who lost his left arm and his mother during Dorian, said he spent yesterday preparing his Treasure Cay home and his apartments in case the storm strengthens.

He said he did not intend to evacuate his house.

“The only thing is that I live near the water so I’m keeping my eyes on it to hear what they’re going to say because there will be some surge and I did have a problem with the surge,” Auguste said.

Although his house “can take the hit”, he said he was nervous about the possibility of storm surge.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Abaco, the Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

Storm surge caused by Nicole was expected to raise water levels four to six feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the northwestern Bahama, the Department of Meteorology said.

It said the storm was expected to produce three to five inches of rainfall.

It is projected to hit Abaco and Grand Bahama today.

Flooding was a concern for Holmes Rolle, 54, a resident of West Grand Bahama.

Despite his concerns, he said he did not plan to evacuate or batten his home.

“I just believe that, at this time and with the type of storm, it just calls for some winds and plenty rain,” Rolle said.

“Being around in the storms in my area, it’s going to take more than a Category 1 hurricane or so to really move stuff and have them flying around.”

Erika McIntosh, 48, a resident of Holmes Rock in West Grand Bahama, said she also planned to bunker down at home.

She said while she lives near the sea, the trajectory of the storm did not have her as concerned as she normally would be.

“Normally, when I hear that the storm is coming from the southern part, I would make preparations to move but because it’s coming from the northern part, I’m living like maybe I can stay home,” McIntosh said.

Dozens of cars waited in a queue in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, yesterday morning at a propane store. On Grand Bahama, residents packed food stores and gas stations, seeking to get supplies before hurricane conditions began affecting the island later in the night.