FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Doris Gibson age 73 years of Falcon Crest, Eastern Estates will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue. Officiating will be Bishop Neil C. Ellis. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

DORIS WAS PREDECEASED BY:

Parents: Maggie Katherine Ferguson & Eneas Darling; Uncles: Edwin, Randolph and Joel Pratt; Aunt: Henrietta Hart; Grand Aunt: Pearline Pratt; Beloved Cousins: Robertha Hepburn and Gaydene McClain; Best friend: Pernell Jones; DORIS WAS SURVIVED BY: Son: Ambrose Gibson; Daughters: Sherrene Gibson-Harris and Christina Galanos; Son-in-law: George Harris; Daughter-in-law: Patricia Gibson; Grandchildren: Calay Gibson, Abiel Harris, Josiah Harris and Athena Galanos; Great Grandchild: Ambri Johnson; Sister: Gloria Brown; Brother-in-law: Livingston Brown; Nephews: Omar and Cameron Brown; Grandnephews: Omar Brown Jr. and Omarion Brown; Grandniece: Camrae Brown; Uncle: Hermis Pratt; Aunt: Edna Pratt; Cousins: Samuel Hart, Nathalie and Wilson Bain, Eldora and Felton Beneby, Annavee and Maurice Simms, Rowena and Dwight Moncur, Karen Hart, Samantha Pratt, Anthony and Henrietta Richardson, Norman and Paulette Beneby, Raymond and Karen Pratt, Marguerita Glass, Randolph Jr. and Phillip Pratt, Stephanie Deal, Stephen, Vivian, Kirk, Elaine and Lakasha Pratt, Katherine and Delarese Darling, Patrice Hall, Rosalie McKinney, Bloneva, Caroline, Arlington, Dwayne, Beverley and Lisa Ferguson, Vanda Moss, Mavis Collie, Alex, Ashley and Jonathan McClain.

Host of other relatives and friends: Sharnette Tracey, Demyeon Bethel, Theresa and Nadia Riley, Velma Thompson, Mark Paul, Claudine Heastie, Donna Sherman, Rosalie McQueen, Valderine Heastie, Eva Rolle, Alexis, Vashti and Kareem Roberts, Sandra, Ricardo and Ryan Wells, Dr. Clyde Munnings, Dr. Gemma Rolle, Philip and Cherry Simon, Ghaly and Natasha Swann, Beatrice Henfield, Ena Ferguson, Wilkinson Ferguson, Bishop Norward and Ruby Dean, Dr. Glen and Caroline Beneby, Bishop Wesley Ferguson, Philip and Caroline Beneby, Vanda Moss, Apostle Mitchell Jones, Sandra Meadows and family, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roberts and family, Deacon Herman and Sister Nora McClain, Patsy Forbes, Jackie Clarke, Jackie Pearson and The Church of God of Prophecy East Street Family.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.