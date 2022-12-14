Dormant accounts fund at $88 million

The country’s dormant accounts fund is currently at $88 million, Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas John Rolle told Guardian Business.

According to Rolle, after the legislation that governs dormant accounts was changed in 2018, the government received an initial transfer of 36.7 million.

He explained that to date, $47.4 million has been transferred to the government since amendments were made to the Banks and Trust Companies Regulation Act and the Central Bank of The Bahamas Act, to allow the money in dormant accounts to be moved to the treasury.

The government has received sums of money from the dormant accounts fund since the legislation was amended.

“Each year afterwards roughly another $3.5 million to $4.0 million has been transferred to the government,” said Rolle.

The dormant accounts fund was pivotal in the government helping Grand Bahama and Abaco to recover after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of both islands in 2019. In that year, the government allocated $10 million from the dormant accounts fund to help restart businesses on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) was tasked with the allocation of funds to businesses on those islands.

The amendments allow for accounts to be transferred to the treasury when dormant for a period of seven years or more and include deposit, demand, savings, fixed-term and checking accounts; bank drafts, cashier checks, certified checks or money orders; traveler’s checks; credit balances on credit cards; credit balances on loans; collateral held on loans, including cash and non-cash collateral; funds paid for shares or other interest in a licensee; custody accounts of safety deposit boxes; and deposit accounts of precious metals and precious gemstones, among others.