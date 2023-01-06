Funeral service for the late Dorothy Brice Symonette age 79 years of Brice Lane, Fox Hill will be held at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Bernard Road on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Noël Clarke assisted by Deacon: Rev. Mr. Ricardo Demeritte. Interment will follow in St. Anselm’s Cemetery, Bernard Road.

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her: Brother: Edward Brice, Sister-In Laws: Gwendolyn Brice, Nieces: Reverend Laura Glinton, Louise Morris, Julia Lysaith of New York, Deaconess Mary Turner (Pastor Ricardo),Deborah Taylor (Rudolph), Samone Brice, Carolyn Brice Clarke, Cindy Brice Feaster, Avia Davis (Tyrone) Esther Demerite (Bookie), Lisa Brice. Nephews: Albert Brice (Merlene), Clarence Brice (Charlotte), Jacob Brice (Sonia), John Forbes (Yvette), George Brice, Albert (Allie) Brice, Robert Brice. Other Relative and Friends: Monica Knowles, Jenny Darling, Crimson Roberts, Gregory Roberts, Dwight Brice (Tharan), Dodridge Davis(Gill), Donnavon Brice, Damian Gibbs(Chia), Nyoka Symonette, Kacie Rahming (Martha), Clyde Rahming, Nellymae Brice, Louise Minnis, Mavis Brice, Barbara Nixon, Tadnisha Nixon swain (Kevin), Franquesta Nixon Davis (Dion), Tamara Nixon, Douglas Nixon Jr.( Jenny). Ethel Davis (Caregiver) Samantha Demeritte (Caregiver) Javier Pratt (Caregiver), Willard Burrows (Rose) Coralee Demerite, DeEdgra Toothe, Gordo Fritgerald, Marvin Fritgerald, Eva Timothy Rolle, a host of relative and friends including the entire community of Brice Lane and the fine members of St. Amsalem Catholic Church.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church from 12:30 p.m. until service time.