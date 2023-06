Dorothy Eleanor Hanna, aged 90 of Narcissus Avenue & Bachelors Button, Garden Hills, died at her residence on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Kevin Sr. and Stephen Hanna; Daughters: Stephanie Hanna-Williams and Betty Hanna-Adderley; Grandchildren: Barry Williams, Kevval, and Kevin Hanna Jr., Mikiko, and Rejaun Adderley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.