Funeral Service for the late Dorothy Helena Phillips, 89 years of John F. Kennedy Drive, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Glen Nixon assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Dorothy is preceded in death by Parents: Sir Cyrus Ulysses Davis and Hilda Davis (nee Tinker); Brothers: Randolph and Ivern Davis; and Sisters: Eulie Davis and Brenda Davis-Faroque.

She is survived by her Husband: Oscar R.W. Phillips; Sons: Robert Phillips (Bonnie), Ian Phillips (Eleanor); Daughter: Sonya Phillips-Thompson; Grandchildren: Amanda Phillips, Laurén Thompson, Adrian Phillips, Tatyana Thompson; Great-grandchild: Dez; Brothers: Ambrose, Lawrence, Francis, and Anthony Davis; Sisters: Marjorie Davis, Constance Joseph, and Joan Pinto; Brothers in Law: Kenneth Joseph, Akhter Faroque, Alan Pinto; Sisters-in-Law: Linda Davis, Gemma Davis, and Ella Davis; Uncle: Sir Winston Davis; Nieces: Ann Marie (Pembroke) Williams, Margot (Wesley) Ingraham, Paulette Davis, Francise (Calvin) Greene, Karen Kropf, Nneka Davis (Maynard McAlpin), Kala McDonald, Ariane (Keno) Simmons, Giselle (Elon) Joffre, Darel (Scott) Clayton, Antonelle (Amir) Sultani, Nicole Davis-Faroque (Jean-Mikhail Sonson); Nephews: Stephen Davis (Samantha Lockhart), Brian (Sandra) Davis-Joseph, Marc (Jacqueline) Davis, Warren (Janelle) Davis, Greggory (Charnelle) Pinto, Jonathan (Erin) Pinto, Omar Davis-Faroque; Numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews; Other Relatives and Friends: Arlene Davis, The Dr. Gilbert Davis Family, The Donald Davis Family, The Winston Davis Family, Vanria Rolle, Elaine Colebrooke, James and Agreta Carey, The Fawkes Family, The Garraway Family, The Bellot Family, The Sands Family, Telzena Coakley, Mary Sweetnam, Alec and Sheila Farley, Sheila and Maggie Sabola, Gwendolyn Turner, Gwen McDeigan, Constance Comery, Celeste Lockhart, Gloria Prescott, Kathleen Dummett, Sheila Cox, Eleanor Butler, Paul and Sharon Farquharson, Peter Bowe, Donna Smith, Dr. Johnny and Patty Rogers, Emily and Patricia Rogers, Emily Osadebay, Pastor Bootle, Members of: Nassau Chapter of Links Incorporated, Carver Garden Club, the Bahamas African Violet Society, Bahamas Girl Guides, Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled and numerous others; Special Thanks: Fr. Glenn Nixon and Rev. Kendrick Forbes; Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey; Dr. Karen Rowe, Dr. Antonelle Davis-Sultani, Dr. Amir Sultani, Dr. and the entire Intensive Care Team of Princess Margaret Hospital; Dr. Nikkiah Forbes; Nurse Johnson, Nurse Thompson, and the Retired Nurses Guild; Blessed Beginnings Nursing Agency; Caregivers: Jackie and KK.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Tuesday April 12th from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.

The Family is requesting that bright colors be worn.