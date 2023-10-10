Funeral Service for MATRIARCH DOROTHY LAMARR NAIRN, Age 77 years of Grace Avenue Marathon Estates who died on Friday, September 8th, 2023 will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 11:00am at The Church of God of Prophecy – Englerston. Officiating will be Bishop Ghaly Swann, assisted by Bishop Rudolph V. Bowe and Minister Shawnette Roye. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

She is survived by her Children: Eugene (Bugsy) Francis, Paul Butler, Leslie Rolle Jr, Charles Reckley Jr., Roseanne Rolle, and Maltina (Tiny) Nairn

Grandchildren: Valintino Butler, Daniel and Dairo Reckley, William and Elizabeth Rolle, Shaquille Bain, Duran and Jestina Miller, Brandon and Breandlyn Roker, Philedon Kelly, and Phillippa Morley

Great grandchildren: Vandesha Collie, Maranique Russell, Valintino Butler Jr. and Shanell Butler, Jarad and Tamico Rolle, Breanno Charlton, and Chadinae Farrington

Great great grandchild: Raymon Collie

Sister: Wanda Nairn of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nieces & Nephews: Yvonne McCartney, Brenda Moore, Monique and Ted Gilbert, Lorna and Leo Knowels, Rena Glinton, Jacqueline Adderley, Giovanna and Ian Hanna, Cynthia, Reno and Theresa Alvin, Jerome (Jay), Joey Smith, Kim Rolle, Phillip, Donald, and Jermaine Nairn, Joseph, Stacy and Brenda Miller of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Grand Nieces & Nephews: Phillippa Strachan, Shawneka, Justin, Donovan Smith, Jane and Drexel Clarke, Krystal, Alexandria (Zanny) Alvinique, Noel, Alvin Jr., Javon, Jacara, Quinn, Jaquan, Nathaniel Smith, Paulette, Paul Jr., Enoch Adderley, Theo, Jammal, Andre, Kerizma, Kristen, Keandra, Danny Rolle Jr., Olivia Kemp, Crystal, Gino and Eugene Butler, Macumbla Smith, Tony, Jade McCarteney, Avita Moore, Shone Nairn Jr., Lamont Swaby, and Vincent Nairn Jr.

A host of Relatives and Friends including: Minster Lisa Rahming, Retired Nurse Lillian Clarke and Family, Lynette Ferguson, Donnie, Keith, Cecily Rodrigues of Canada, Anthon Rodrigues, Randy Rodrigues of Atlanta Georgia, Constance Daxon, Evauney Theodore of Canada, Alter Tinker, Bishop Ghaly and Angela Swann, Bishop Rudolph and Veronica Bowe, Minister Willamae Bridgewater, Sister Lorriane Munnings, Sister Roselyn Lightbourne, Sally Ferguson, Pauline Curry, Joycelyn Simms, Sister Willamae and Donovan Lightbourne, Betty and Drexel Gibson, Sister Rozelda Rigby, Sister Lydia Miller and The Englerston Church of God Family, The Wallace family, Christine Munnings of Grand Bahama, Charles Reckley Sr. and Family, Hendrick and Christopher Curry, Aaron Wilson, Selena Lockhart and Family, Drexel Wright, Jamaal Smith and Family, Sharron Brown, Joyanna Sweeting and Family the Ridgeland Park and Florida Court communities, Stephanie and Kenneth Clarke, Ricardo Rolle of Philadelphia, Veronica Bishop, Janice Rolle, Minister Neno Newbold and Family, Brad Collins, Ricardo Taylor and Family, Mrs. Peggy and Stephanie Armbrister, Rasheema Hamilton and Family, Emily Williams, Caleb (CB) Moncur, Phillph Kelly, Debbie and Deshae, Monalisa Storr and Family, Super Value Winton, SlS Bahamar Housekeeping Department.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Friday, October 6th, 2023 from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and on Saturday from 10:00am at the church until service time.