Dorothy Loletta Carey née Sturrup aged 92 years, of Rocky Pine Road, off McKinney Drive, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Charlene Butler; Sons: Earl and Derek Carey; Sister: Jenniemae Williams; Brothers: George, Earl II, Sidney, and Vincent Sturrup; Numerous Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.