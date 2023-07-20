Funeral Service for the late Dorothy Victoria Prosper, aged 86 of High Tree Estates, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday 23rd July, 2023 at Greater Bethel Cathedral, Faith Way, off Blue Hill Road South. Officiating will be Apostle K.D. McPhee and Bishop Christopher N. Minnis. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.

Dorothy will forever remain in the hearts of her, Husband of 70 years and best friend: Edward Prosper Sr.; Children (and in-law’s): Hansen and Judy Prosper, Sandra Butler, Linda Ferguson (Deceased), Virgil and Diana Bowe of Panama City, Panama, Elder Melony Minnis and Bishop Christopher N. Minnis, Leona and Raphael Sr. Vega of Ft. Lauderdale Fla, Min. Deborah McFall, Rev. Edward and Janet Prosper, Philip Prosper (Deceased), Christopher Prosper, Bishop K. D. & Dorothy McPhee; Sisters: Sylvia Francis of Miramar Fla, Marjorie Ramsey, Betty Davis; Grand Children: Maliania Dean, Tanya McQueen, Bernizer Prosper, Hansen Jr (deceased), Ricardo and Alvin Prosper, Crystal Butler-Seymour, Ivan (deceased) and Dr. Christie Prosper, Nicola (deceased) and Dwight Rahming Sr., Nevado and Michelle Paul of Atlanta GA, Darren and Charlene Paul of Atlanta GA , Dawn and Damon Sullivan of Atlanta GA, Gelita and Brian Parker, Lamone and Andrea Bowe, Tamika and James Lacroix of Atlanta GA, Christopher Jr. and Mya Minnis, Shanika Pinder, Garvin Adderley Sr., Raphael Jr and Sammy Vega, Alex Vega, and Lindsey May Martin, of Ft. Lauderdale Fla. Ciji Barr and Dimitri McFall, Edward Jr., Rashad and Tawana Prosper, Carissa Prosper, Chiquita (Tiny) Rolle and King David McPhee III (KJ), Inga Johnson , David Jr. and Delano Humes, Davinchi and Shelby McPhee, Elisa, Evette, Tina, Anya, Shanea, Shona, and Elizabeth Prosper; Great Grandchildren: Antonio, Demetrio, Antwoniqua, Jataisha, Trenton, Trentaisha, Jaylah, Jr., Ricardo Jr. and Rikitra , Galen Jr. Dwight Jr. and Destinique , Elizabeth , Jermaine, Gabriella, Isaac, Diaja, Darian, Juda, Aaron, Journee, Shaiann, LaTarri, Jaylen, Narah, Lamon Jr., Julian and Jameson, Messiah, Trinity, Tristian, Camden, Morgan, India, Aiden, Garvin Jr., Nathan and Nathaniel, Matteo, Edward III, Shawauna, and Randon; Nieces and Nephews (and their children): (the late Bloneva Moss Family) Andrew and Lisa Moss: Eugene and Andreka , Derek and Janice Moss: Jade and Deja Moss, Judy and Rev Neil Graham of Ft. Lauderdale Fla: Johnathan and Jordan Graham , Cayla and Don Mickalishen of Weyburn Saskatchewan, Canada, (Sylvia Francis Family) Donna and Desmond Bascombe Sr. of Miramar Fla: Demico and Tasha Armbrister, Desmond Jr., Isaiah and Ivani, Wendy and William (Bill) Mills: Liam and Richard Jr., Wendal Francis: Christine, Stephan, Sylar, Sa-van, Shatara and Ron Troy of Jacksonville Fla, Adelyn and Ayden, Simone, Seth, Desmi and Dyricka, Sheniqua, Shavonnia, Jonique, Gary, Garino, Gareka, (the late Vincent Delva Family) Luke Anderson, Rose Lucy Wilkinson, Vincent Batraville Jr., Hércules John , Francis William, Hector and Daphane, Betty Jane, Barbara Nancy Delva-Milford, Lucius, Luceus, Lucian, Michael, L’Ceasare, George, Patricia, Patrick, Kevin Jr., Santina, Sabrina, Travonne, Nikki, Jakita, Batravia, Jasmine, Vincent III, Nathaniel, Tashario, Samuel, Jhitano, Donishka, Natasha, Tiffany, Randy, Keith, Sonia, Tracey, Accquanetta, Aneisha, Montrez, Nystazya, Shantell, Jevon, Cyeanna, Cameron, Natalya, Londyn, Anthonicia, Reyernaldo, Ryan, Travis, DJ, Amelia, Tristan, Shakala, Donovan, Lachez, Shanay, Daniel Jr.,Tahjne. Mary,Francoise, Gary, Doe-Doon; Other Relatives: Chief Apostle Bishop Leon Wallace, Yvonne Capron and Family of Miami Fla: Sheena, Maylyn, Cleo, Ravone, Brittany, Paulette Larrimore and Family of Miami Fla: Cecil and Marilyn McKenzie, Stephanie, Ann, and Tanya, Shirley Segor of Ft. Lauderdale Fla: Michelle, Gary (the late Hattie Gardiner Family): Carolyn Bowe Bastian, Selwyn, Leon, , Monique, Bradley, Deon, Shaun, Horatio, Shelton, Puttia and Puttisha , Isaiah and Marvanette Slexis, Deonte and Dana, Rosini, Breyanna and Brinae , Lashae and Jacqueline, Brandon (the late Loretta Jones Family): Mark, Bianca, Tammy, Desire, Joanne, Rose Panza Family: Gary, Barry, Perry, Monty, Family of the late Lovely Miller, Helena, Francis & Alex Ramsey & Family; Friends and Special Mention: Bishop David Woodside and Family, Joy Dormeus & Family, Antoinette Cooper and Family, Nateramae Forbes and Family, World Changers Ministries International Family, Greater Bethel Cathedral Family, Bishop Calvin Wortham and Church of the Living God USA, Jack and Patsy Pinder and Family, Doris Powell and Family, Family of the late Hester Bowe, Owen and Carlotta McKittrick of South Dakota, Andre Wood and Family, Galen Seymour and Family, Lester McFall & Family, Family of the Later Rev. David McPhee of Betsy Bay Mayaguana, the Ewing Family, Haven Rolle & Family, Rev. Clinton Minnis, Rip and Bessie Johnson and Family, Donnie and Renee Bethel and Family, Alfred and Bernice Ferguson and Family, Rev and Mrs. Cunningham and Family, Omar Ferguson & Family, Leroy Forbes and Family, the High Tree Estates Family, Dr. Dwayne Sands and Medical Staff, City Lumber Yard Family, Hon. Dr. Michael Darville MP and the Tall Pines Constituency, Dawnia Hall and Family, Ingrid Bethune, Camille Fields, Karen Sutherland, Marsha Davis, Patrice Thompson, Kirkland Pratt, the Cordeaux Avenue West Family, Asheran Paul and Family of Atlanta GA, Euleta Cartwright and Family; and a host of other relative, friends, and well-wishers too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Saturday 22nd July, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday 23rd July, 2023 from 12:00 noon until service time.