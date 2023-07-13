Dorothy Victoria Prosper aged 86 years, of High Tree Estates and formerly of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, died at her residence on Wednesday, 12th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Sandra Butler, Diana Bowe, Leona Vega of Fort Lauderdale, Deborah McFall, and Melanie Minnis; Sons: Henson, Edward Jr., and Christopher Prosper; Sisters: Sylvia Francis of Miramar Florida, and Marjorie Ramsey; Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.