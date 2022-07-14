Dorsett alleges $4.16m in losses

Alleging that police officers were acting on direct instructions from the political directorate when they arrested him in 2017, former Minister of the Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett, who was brought on corruption charges and whose case was discontinued earlier this year, has filed an action against the government in the Supreme Court, outlining the $4.16 million in loss and damage he says he suffered as a result.

Dorsett alleges unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office on the part of certain public officials.

The pecuniary damages of $4.16 million includes $253,000 in legal fees, $3.5 million in lost revenue over five years, $407,900 in liquidation of real estate and securities, and $3,000 for a canceled family vacation to Las Vegas as a result of his arrest.

In addition to the $4.16 million, the former minister is also seeking unspecified aggravated and exemplary damages.

Dorsett, an attorney and businessman, alleges high-handedness and unconstitutional misconduct on the part of the government and police officers.

He alleges in his statement of claim that it was the intent of senior members of the Minnis administration to manipulate the Royal Bahamas Police Force and prosecutorial authorities to have political opponents imprisoned.

“The police officers involved in the unlawful arrest and unlawful detention of [Dorsett] were influenced by the stated intent of the political directorate …” the statement of claim says.

In his action, Dorsett names the attorney general as the first defendant and Jonathan Ash as the second defendant.

In March, the director of public prosecutions announced that a nolle prosequi was issued after Ash, the prosecution’s key witness, indicated his intention not to testify.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder later said in the Senate that Ash wanted to be paid for his testimony and the government does not do that.

In his statement of claim, Dorsett outlines the dehumanizing treatment he says he received from the police and prison officials.

This all came, he says, after Ash, on or about June 30, 2017, deliberately made a false complaint against him to the Royal Bahamas Police Force in which he falsely alleged that he had paid Dorsett $10,000 and $50,000 on two occasions following alleged threats to cause Ash to be removed from the public dump in New Providence.

Dorsett alleges that for an unknown period commencing at some point in June 2017, Ash colluded with unknown individuals to injure him by maliciously making false accusations.

Dorsett alleges that Ash knew that his complaint was false and he made the false complaint for the purpose of profiting from the injury and damage he intended to inflict upon him.

He says a subsequent statement indicated that Ash knew that he (Dorsett) had no authority to hire or fire anyone contracted to work on the public dump, as at all material times Ash and the police officers involved in the “investigation” knew that the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance supervised the dump following the fire which precipitated the hiring of Ash.

Further, according to Dorsett, the said subsequent statement of Ash and transcripts of WhatsApp communication between Ash and others indicated that Ash had agreed to pay candidates of the Progressive Liberal Party political contributions to their campaign and that he offered to make a payment of $10,000 to Dorsett but that no such payment was ever made.

Dorsett’s legal team intends to show there was a conspiracy to injure his reputation and his professional and business relationships.

Dorsett contends that authorities used public resources on a political persecution against him.

He alleges that the police officers within the Anti-Corruption Unit and/or the Central Detective Unit “without reasonable or probable cause” arrested him and charged him with numerous offenses.

“The police officers acted maliciously toward [Dorsett] with the intent to deprive him of his liberty or in reckless disregard of the possibility that [he] might be unlawfully imprisoned,” the statement of claim says.

Outlining the alleged malice, the statement of claim adds that Dorsett’s bank accounts showed that there were no deposits into his accounts that correlated with the amounts of money falsely alleged by Ash to have been paid to Dorsett.

The statement of claim also says Dorsett was invited to attend a confrontation with Ash and agreed to the same, but the police elected not to conduct the confrontation without any explanation, and thereby deprived Dorsett of the opportunity to demonstrate his innocence.

The police officers who were involved in the “unlawful arrest and unlawful detention” of Dorsett at the time appointed for the confrontation, without any warning to Dorsett escorted him to be arraigned before the Magistrates Court at a time of the day when an application for bail could not be made with the intended consequence of Dorsett being remanded to Fox Hill prison, the court document says.

Dorsett alleges that the officers knew that Ash made statements of fact which contradicted his said false complaint.

Treatment

The court document says Dorsett was invited to attend the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to assist with an ongoing investigation on July 13, 2017.

He was arrested, processed and handcuffed.

According to the statement of claim, one of the investigating officers said to Dorsett if it were up to them, the matter would not be pursued, but they had received instructions “high up the political ladder”.

Dorsett was held at CDU for five hours, according to the court document.

He was then transported to Elizabeth Estates Police Station and was instructed by the officer in charge to sit in a room until his wife returned with a meal and change of clothes.

Dorsett alleges that he was told by a senior officer at the station that he had been contacted by a superior officer who instructed to place him in a cell immediately.

He claims this occurred after a police aide of a senior politician walked into the room where he was seated and walked out.

“The condition of the cell was filthy, rank of urine, infested with mosquitoes and cockroaches,” the statement of claim says.

“[Dorsett] was also subjected to the tortuous act of officers hitting the bars of the cell every 45 minutes throughout the night and early morning. Having regard to [Dorsett] having four herniated discs in his back, it was also a painful experience which also aggravated his sciatica.”

The statement adds that at 5 a.m. on July 14, he was handcuffed, placed in the rear of another police vehicle and transported, firstly to South Beach Police station and then to CDU.

“While [Dorsett] was scheduled to be arraigned before the chief magistrate at 10 a.m., he was held in that cell until mid-afternoon,” it says.

He was transported to court late in the afternoon, and was publicly paraded while handcuffed at the hands and ankles.

Given the lateness of the hour, he was unable to make a bail application to the Supreme Court.

As such, he was remanded to prison where he was strip searched upon entry and placed in a cell, the statement of claim continues.

“On the morning of July 15, 2017, having not taken a bath or shower since the morning of July 13, 2017, [Dorsett] was handcuffed at Her Majesty’s Prison, searched and then shackled at the ankle and hands before being placed on the bus to be transported to the Central Police Station, East Street North,” the court document says.

Dorsett was held in the cell at Central Police Station for the entire morning and was denied the use of toilet facilities, it adds.

He was then paraded publicly, again shackled by the ankles and hands, from the station to the Supreme Court.

The statement of claim alleges the law officers of the Office of the Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions unlawfully and in violation of Article 20 of the constitution, delayed Dorsett’s prosecution and thereby exacerbated the injury and damage he suffered.

Pointing to the fact that his matter was eventually discontinued, Dorsett alleges that the government of The Bahamas had agreed to pay Ash for his testimony and he had been “demanding the continued payment from the Public Treasury of monies agreed by the government”.

Loss and damage

The statement of claim says Dorsett had a “stellar professional career” in the law and education with over 25 years’ experience prior to being charged.

It says Dorsett’s annual revenue from his legal practice was in the range of $800,000 to $1 million prior to being elected to Parliament and being appointed a Cabinet minister.

As a result of his legal troubles, some clients of his law firm threatened the other partners of the firm that they would withdraw their business if Dorsett continued to be a part of the firm.

The threat of economic loss resulted in the partnership’s dissolution on December 31, 2017, according to the court document, which adds that the former minister was then blacklisted by Bahamian banks.

The statement of claim says Dorsett’s children were subjected to unfair and malicious verbal exchanges from their peers, and in some instances the parents of their peers.

“[Dorsett] and his family have suffered emotional stress and depression,” the statement of claim says.

To attempt to mitigate the stress, Dorsett’s wife and children relocated to the United Sates of America and his son from a previous marriage was enrolled in a smaller, more expensive, home-school academic environment, it adds.

“The relocation of [Dorsett’s] family with a view to keeping the family together and in a ‘healthy’ environment came at a significant cost to [Dorsett],” the statement says.

Dorsett’s statement of claim was filed by McKinney, Turner & Co. on June 20.