Dorsett chosen as tournament director of world qualifier

Founding president of the English-speaking Amateur Softball Confederation (ECASC) and former Bahamas Softball Federation (BSF) President Burkett Dorsett, who now sits as a commissioner on World Baseball Softball Confederation’s (WBSC) Technical Commission, has been appointed the Tournament Director for the upcoming WBSC Qualifier/ECASC Championship from February 28 to March 6, 2023 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A total of six teams, including a team from The Bahamas, have confirmed attendance for this event.

Travelling with Dorsett from The Bahamas are former BSF President Ted Miller, a long-time director of ECASC who will be a part of the Technical Unit for the tournament, and ECASC Deputy Director of Umpires Thomas Sears.

Roberto Perez, from Canada, a WSBC commissioner for technical development, is the tournament technical director, and Santos Velesquez, of Puerto Rico, the WBSC director of umpires, will serve as umpire in chief of the regional tournament.

The winner of this tournament will represent ECASC in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador later this year and will also be crowned ECASC Champion.

Aruba is the defending champion and The Bahamas is the runner-up.

The Bahamian trio leaves the country on February 25 and will return March 7. The 2023 CAC Games is set for June 23 to July 8 in Panama City, Panama.