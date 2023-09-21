Funeral Notice for the late Douglas Rolle Sr., Age 61 years of Englerston and formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, will be held PRIVATELY on Sunday, 17th September 2023. Officiating: Pastor Kent Price, Assisted by Pastor Nikita Thompson and other Ministers of Religion.

He is survived by his Wife: Laura Rolle; Sons: Douglas Rolle Jr., Lorenzo Rolle Sr., and Andilino Rolle; Daughters: Latoya Rolle of Abaco, Shannon Rolle, Deandria Hepburn, and Lakeisha Harris; Goddaughter: Krizzy Swann; Son-in-law: Bernard Harris; Daughters-in-law, Aiesha Rolle, and WPC 4793 Brittany Rolle; Grandchildren: AʹNyah, Lorenzo Jr., Kano, Zyana, and Ameah Rolle, Ronnie Johnson Jr., Renea, and Alphonso Ferguson, and Amelia Harris. Sisters: Bertha Hollingsworth of Freeport, Minister Melda Ferguson of Exuma, and Karen Simmons of Nassau; Brothers-in law: Rev. Collin Hollingsworth, and Ernie Kemp of Freeport, Wilfred Ferguson of Exuma, Salathiel Simmons, Percy Johnson, and Clifford Major of Nassau,and Martin Albury of Eleuthera; Sisters-in-law: Peggy Rolle, Melisa Rolle, and Shanna Kemp of Freeport, Stella Major, and Dora Neilly of Nassau; Uncles: Nelson, and Jimmy Bethel of Freeport; Aunts: Remonda Moore, and Evelyn Johnson of Freeport, and Miriam Knowles of Nassau; Aunts-in-law: Patricia, and Daisy Bethel of Freeport; Nieces: Sade Louis, Chantel Hollingsworth, Keishel Hanna, KáNiská Curling of Exuma, Kendiesha Simmons, Daijaney Rolle, and Brianette Rolle; Nephews: Kelson Simmons, Keith Hanna Jr., Brian Rolle Jr., Brandon Rolle, Tyrek, and Tyaijah; Nephews-in-law: Jimmy Louis, and Reno Curling of Exuma; Numerous grandnieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives, and friends, including the Breath of Life SDA Church Family, the descendants of the Late Lawrence and Rosa Rolle, Sylvanus and Fredricka Bethel of James Cistern, Eleuthera, Patricia Clifton and Family of Atlanta Georgia, Harriette Pinder-Goldbolt and family of Miami, Florida, the Rolle, Bethel, and Johnson families of James Cistern, Eleuthera, Teddy Clarke of Exuma, Michael Rolle, Don Ambrose, the community of James Cistern, Eleuthera, and Rubis Bahamas Ltd.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Friday from 10-3:00 p.m. on Saturday.