Douglas Rolle Sr.

Douglas Rolle Sr., 61 yrs., a resident of Englerston & formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, died at PMH on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Laura Rolle; Sons: Douglas Rolle Jr., Lorenzo, and Andilino; Daughters: Latoya, Deandria, Shannon and Lakeisha; Grandchildren:A’Nyah, Lorenzo Jr., Kano, Ronnie Jr., Zyana, Ameah, Renea, Alphonso, and Amelia; Parents:Clifford and Nathalie Rolle of James Cistern Eleuthera (Both deceased); Sisters: Bertha Hollingsworth of Freeport, Minister Melda Ferguson of Exuma, and Karon Simons of Nassau & a host of other relatives & friends.

