Down Home Bahamas tweaks Christmas shopping options

Bahamian Christmas wrapping paper is now available at Down Home Bahamas, as the store – that now features more than 60 Bahamian owned and manufactured brands – celebrates its first Yuletide season in its downtown storefront.

There has been so much demand for the store’s products, co-owner Natalie Carey told Guardian Business yesterday, that they have had to introduce curbside and quick in-store pickup of packages to accommodate consumers who say parking downtown is a nightmare before Christmas.

“One thing we heard from the community was we want to visit, we want to support, but parking is really hard,” said Carey.

“So, we were like what can we do to help our consumers with that? And so now we have the instructions online of the steps you take. You can order in advance. Once we confirm proof of payment, our folks in the store will package things up, put them in a bag, and then you let us know when you’re coming and we will be right out front with your product.”

While the store has only been officially open since April of this year, Carey said it already has a repeat cruise customer, who came seeking out a specific product he found on a previous trip.

“It’s always nice to get a repeat non-resident in the store,” she said.

As the store gears up for the height of Christmas shopping, Carey explained that Santa will visit the store on Christmas Eve. She said there are big sales happening for the season and ensured that a gift for everyone can be found in the store.

“From kids to men, your teacher to your fellow churchgoer, to your boss, to your employees, there’s a little bit of everything across categories from skincare to toys to dolls to purses, handbags, leather goods and the like,” said Carey.

She said the store even offers gift cards.

According to her, Down Home Bahamas sets itself apart by encouraging shopping from many local entrepreneurs in one place.

“There is a difference between something that is made in The Bahamas and something that is Bahamian owned,” she said.

“And so when you come into our store, everything in the store is owned by a Bahamian person.

“And the importance of that is that not only is the money staying in the community, but the money that is used to purchase that product is also helping to employ Bahamians, and that’s extremely important to us.

“This is not just about having the storefront. It truly is us trying to build a movement for Bahamians and it’s about making sure that people understand and appreciate the importance of supporting local Bahamian business owners.”