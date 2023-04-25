Downtown Saturday food, fun and entertainment

The Downtown Freeport Business Association (DFBA) continues to look for unique avenues to increase traffic downtown, and on Saturday, April 29, Town Centre will come alive with an event combining local food and local talent.

The event will feature performances by youngsters from 15 schools participating in the National Arts Festival along with offerings from food trucks and booth vendors.

DFBA Vice President Shamine Johnson said the upcoming event is part of the association’s mandate to attract wholesome, family-oriented activities back to the downtown area.

“The idea came about after conversations with business owners and a suggestion that an event which will focus on children be promoted,” Johnson explained.

After brainstorming about what activities would entertain and feature children, Johnson said the National Arts Festival came to mind.

Johnson emphasized that the event is a partnership of the public and private sectors.

“At the end of the day, everyone has a significant piece of that puzzle,” Johnson said.

“For example, the stage production from start to finish is being handled by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. Aliv is coming onboard with free WiFi and assisting us with snacks and refreshments for the school children who are participating.

“Grand Bahama Power Company is assisting us with power and additional lighting. The Grand Bahama Port Authority is providing the trophies for the schools, all of our marketing, PR and management.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Pineridge constituency are sponsoring 14 slots for the booth vendors.”

She explained that the first parking lot, where the car wash business operators are located, will be designated for 10 food trucks. The next lot is where the booth vendors will be placed.

Johnson said the start time of 5 p.m. is family-friendly.

“This is a community event that is safe and holistic for the entire family,” she said.