DPM challenges port to reach five million visitors mark this year

While the Nassau Cruise Port Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura Jr. expects to welcome 4.2 million cruise visitors this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper on Wednesday evening challenged the port to shoot for the five million mark this year.

Cooper said during his remarks at the opening of the port’s Junkanoo Museum that he is optimistic the number will reach five million by the end of the year.

“Mike talked about the 4.6 million tourists that will come through this gateway in 2023. I want him to know that I’m a little bit more optimistic than that,” said Cooper.

“I think the number is somewhere around five million. And if it’s not, I know Mike received the challenge this evening.”

Maura, who also gave remarks at the opening of the Junkanoo Museum, said the cruise port already has cruise line confirmations for 4.6 million visitors in 2024.

NCP recently released a press statement last month revealing that it does not anticipate passenger numbers to increase to five million until the fiscal year between April 2024 and March 2025. The port then expects passenger numbers to improve steadily into 2028 by one million people.

The redevelopment of the port has allowed more ships to berth and has been the catalyst for the growing numbers of cruise passengers that have been forecast.

“The development of the new Nassau Cruise Port is the envy of the Caribbean,” an NCP statement said last month.

“During the grand opening of May 26th, 2023, cruise executives from the five top companies made a point of congratulating the good people of The Bahamas for opening this wonderful, new Downtown Nassau waterfront and associated cruise piers.

“The Nassau Cruise Port is increasing the earnings potential for the government of The Bahamas, and the thousands directly and indirectly dependent and/or invested in cruise tourism.”

Royal Caribbean International (RCI), which brings some of the largest ships in the world to Nassau, expects to bring one million more people to The Bahamas in the next five years.

RCI also plans to build a beach club on the western end of Paradise Island, to accommodate the growth of cruise ship passengers to Nassau, where visitors have complained of having nothing to do.