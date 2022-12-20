DPM: Construction on new GB airport in first quarter of 2023 

The government is engaged with the new development partner for Grand Bahama International Airport in the due diligence on financing and plans to break ground within the first quarter of 2023 on a new airport, which the Davis administration expects will be a catalyst for economic growth on the island, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday.

“We went through a very deliberate process for the selection of a partner for a PPP (public private partnership) for the Grand Bahama International Airport,” Cooper said.

“We’ve wound this list down now to one. We are doing the final due diligence on financing, etc. and we are going to make the announcement soon as to who the partner is going to be. Suffice to say, the process is almost at a stage of completion.

“We will be presenting this to Cabinet perhaps not this week but next week and the plan is for groundbreaking to happen during the first quarter of 2023.”

Guardian Business recently reported that a Bahamian group which has formed a joint venture with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is emerging as the frontrunner to redevelop Grand Bahama International Airport.

Cooper, however, did not reveal the name of the selected partner when he spoke with reporters on Long Island yesterday.

“I cannot tell you any more specifics at this point other than we are delighted that we are going to have a strong management partner,” said Cooper, who is minister of tourism, investments and aviation.

“We are mandating that the construction is completed by January 2025 and this is going to work absolute wonders for the economy of Grand Bahama and to attract new investments to the island of Grand Bahama.”

He said the January 2025 date is the targeted completion date for the first phase of the airport’s redevelopment.

Cooper added, “We expect the first phase to be a domestic terminal and a US terminal and we are hopeful that we will see the return of [US] pre-clearance as a result of the completion of these two terminals and that’s the first phase that we expect is going to be complete by January 2025.

“There are a lot of grand ideas in the pipeline for this. I’m not going to go into that today. I’m going to talk some and I’m going to save some.”

Cooper has appeared more cautious about announcing projects ever since the planned deal of Grand Lucayan Resort to Electra America Hospitality Group for $100 million, which was announced in May, fell through months later.

Grand Bahama International Airport was badly damaged in Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and has since lost the cherished US pre-clearance.

Many in the business community have opined that the current state of the airport discourages investments to the island and the Davis administration has said a redeveloped airport is a priority.

Cooper said yesterday Long Island, North Eleuthera, Exuma and Cat Island are all set for new airports as well.

He said the government will soon make an announcement regarding the redevelopment of Family Island airports.

“We’re going to lay out the timeframe,” he said.

“I want to be very deliberate when I talk about timeframes, but I’ve given you all of the priority airports on the list of the aggressive infrastructural aviation developments that we are going to do, so you will hear more in due course. But suffice to say we, the government, spent three and a half years to complete Great Harbour Cay (airport). I will commit to telling you that it will not take us three and a half years to build an airport, so we expect that this is going to be an aggressive process.

“We are going to build the airport to suit the demands and the culture of where they operate, so we don’t have a one-size-fits-all model but we’re going to ensure that we do what’s in the best interest of the people of the islands.”

Cooper spoke with reporters after the groundbreaking for Calypso Cove, a resort and cruise port development in south Long Island.

“I’m excited about Long Island,” he said. “Today is about Long Island.

“Long Island’s going to get a new airport and this development here is going to trigger a lot of new investments in infrastructure, in businesses around this area for local residents, and I hope that more people will return to Long Island. So, today, it’s important that we celebrate Long Island.

“This is perhaps the first big investment for Long Island in many, many decades. This is what the people of Long Island have been waiting for many years. I’m delighted we were able to make this happen.”