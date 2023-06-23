DPM: Cruise tax adjustment delayed to January 2024

Days after Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy called for a delay in the government’s recently announced departure tax increases for the cruise industry, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the policy will be implemented in January 2024.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Philip Davis said 95 percent of new government revenue would come from non-Bahamians, as he announced an adjustment in the departure tax for cruise visitors from $18 to $23, for departures from Nassau, Freeport and Bimini, and $25 from all other islands; as well as a tax of $35 for departures from a private island.

Duffy recently said the change would be particularly challenging for the cruise line’s budget travelers.

Cooper told reporters today that the government is moving ahead with its plan, despite the objection.

“Nobody wants their taxes to increase. They’ve made certain representations. We’ve taken those into consideration. The prime minister and I have spoken and we will speak at the Cabinet level. One of the issues was that they wanted to be able to recapture all of the taxes from their customers, et cetera. I won’t go into details in terms of what their representations were,” he told reporters outside of the House of Assembly.

“Suffice to say we have already given a seven-month delay in the implementation of the tax. The tax does not go into force until January 2024, that’s a seven-month notice period. I don’t have anything else to say at this point, except that they are important partners, as are all of our stakeholders in the cruise business, but our taxes are essential to build roads, schools, and docks, and to revitalize Bay Street. We all would prefer to pay no taxes, but we all want government services.”

In addition to the departure tax adjustment, the prime minister also announced the introduction of a new tourism environmental levy of $5 for each cruise visitor, and a $2 levy for tourism enhancement. He said the $2 levy would go into a special fund, not the Consolidated Fund.

The announcement of the increase in cruise departure tax comes just weeks after the grand opening of the $300 million redeveloped Nassau Cruise Port.

The port has projected that the government will take in $85.3 million in revenue next year, which would include $82.8 million in head tax and $2.5 million in lease payments.

The port has projected five million cruise visitors calling on the Port of Nassau in the next year.