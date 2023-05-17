DPM: Final legal work on GBIA deal before demolition 

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday that the final legal work is being done to complete a deal with a consortium of companies that will redevelop the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA), and soon after the demolition of the airport and construction of the new facility will begin.

Speaking with reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting that was held in Grand Bahama yesterday, ahead of the groundbreaking of the new $210 million Freeport Health Complex, Cooper said attorneys for all parties are sorting through very complex agreements.

“We are about to begin demolition. That process is imminent at the moment. There are very complex agreements that are currently being prepared. The lawyers are working diligently, as you would imagine there is a foreign vendor, there is a foreign airport concessionaire – the airport managers. There are local groups, a consortium of five different entities and therefore there are a lot of legal agreements to complete. That process is underway, but the consultants are on the ground,” he said.

“I have a meeting next Tuesday to look at the designs, but the reality is the work has continued since we entered into an MOU during March. So the process is we’re going through the MOU, we are now completing a set of legal agreements and designs, we are going to begin the demolition work shortly, and the renovation of the air traffic control tower is going to begin first and then we will go into full scale construction. Suffice to say the deadline of 2025 is still in play.”

In March, Cooper announced that the government entered into an agreement with a consortium comprised of Aerodrome Limited, a Bahamian company; Manchester Airport Group Limited, an airport management company based in Manchester in the United Kingdom; and BHM Construction International, a company based in London; to undertake the $200 million redevelopment.

Earlier this month, while in London for the coronation of King Charles III, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the government had secured $1 billion in financing from a UK-based financial institution, of which $400 million would be drawn down to help finance the redevelopment of GBIA, as well as several other infrastructural upgrades on the Family Islands.

GBIA was severely damaged during Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Its redevelopment is said to be crucial to reigniting that island’s downtrodden economy.