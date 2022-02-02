DPM: Govt considering numerous FDI proposals

Cabinet is meeting every week with the National Economic Council to consider a “strong pipeline” of investment proposals that continue to grow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Already, he said the government recently approved a new development for Exuma, but projects of all sorts are awaiting approval.

“We are seeing projects in tourism, but we are also seeing many projects in renewable energy, in mining, other areas as well. We are considering all of these projects and over the course of time you will see and hear some announcements,” Cooper told reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“This is the fastest way to grow our economy. We committed to the Bahamian people in our Blueprint for Change that we are going to create jobs and we are going to create opportunities and we’re going to do just that.”

Cooper said specific details will soon be released, but interest in The Bahamas for investment is strong.

It’s an echoing of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis’ comments earlier this week. Davis said there is strong investor confidence in The Bahamas, but lamented that the same could not be said for Grand Bahama.

“Suffice to say the interest in The Bahamas is strong and is getting even stronger,” Cooper said yesterday. “We see very strong interest in hotel and tourism products, projects in Eleuthera, in Abaco, we recently approved a large project in the Exumas and we will announce that shortly, but suffice to say the number of projects that we are seeing is really outstanding.”

“When we say we are open for business, the world has taken it seriously and we started Cabinet today at 8 a.m. to begin reviewing some of these projects. The level of demand is so significant that we are meeting every week with the National Economic Council. This is not something that was consistent in the former administration, but we have committed to doing it every week to ensure that there are swift and prompt approvals as quickly as possible.”

Cooper added that tourism for The Bahamas remains strong, as the destination leads the Caribbean in tourism rebound and the Caribbean leads the world.

“For the fourth quarter we’re tracking slightly behind where we were pre-pandemic, but suffice to say our numbers are strong and are looking strong moving forward. We continue to have five ships a day in the harbor in terms of cruise lines and this is comforting given the perils recently in the cruise industry. But we are seeing positive numbers, we are hopeful that the CDC will relook at the ratings very shortly, since we are seeing a significant drop in the number of new cases of COVID and this is going to bode positively for our tourism rating in terms of the CDC and our tourism bookings going forward,” he said.

“We did see an impact generally on the group bookings as anticipated, but the individual bookings are very, very strong. The weather in the US, the proximity to the US, the strength and resiliency of our product, the warmth of our people, still plays very well when it comes to bringing new visitors to our shores.”

He continued, “One of the things I am pleased about is the reduction in new COVID case numbers and this has caused us to review our entry protocols and continue to use the antigen tests as the standard of entry to the country. There was some contemplation with respect to the PCR tests, that’s behind us,” he noted.