DPM: Human error affecting Bahamians returning without travel visas

The challenges that some Bahamians returning to the country without a travel visa have experienced are because of human error, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, who said the ministry gave official notice to all airlines at least one week before the new policy took effect.

Some Bahamians took to social media overnight lamenting that airline check-in agents were still requiring them to produce a travel visa to board their flights from some US cities.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Tourism that there are Bahamians abroad who are experiencing some difficulties with airlines in terms of boarding their flights. I want to reassure the Bahamian people that we communicated well in advance with all airlines. They had seven days notice in relation to the travel visa removal for Bahamians returning to the country. The communication was done through IATA (International Air Transport Association) …which deals with travel and communicates officially with airlines and we have notified all of our local partners and the heads of all of the local airlines,” Cooper told reporters before yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Anyone who is having an issue boarding the flight can call the travel visa number on the Ministry of Tourism’s site, there is a hotline and we will ensure that we manage the queries and speak immediately with any airline where there is an infraction. We have been advised by some airlines that their communication process is slow. Every agent in every airline, whether you are in Connecticut or Missouri or Fort Lauderdale, Florida, needs to be appropriately advised. We have been informed that the systems have all been updated by IATA and therefore if this is happening, it is simply the result of human error and we ask the Bahamian traveler to call the hotline and the Ministry of Tourism will see if we can run interference to ensure that this does not occur.”

Cooper announced the new policy, which came into affect on Monday, last week in the House of Assembly, noting that while The Bahamas is eliminating the need for Bahamians to apply for a travel visa, standard COVID-19 testing policies remain in place.

Yesterday he said it’s unknown how many Bahamians have experienced challenges, but it appears to be those from US cities and states that do not have direct flights to The Bahamas.

“I do not know but we did have some queries from many Bahamians who are in varying parts of the US, some of them far away and some of them have steady travel paths to The Bahamas,” he said.

“But we generally find that it is the Bahamian who may be travelling from a place where there is not a direct service, or there is not a steady travel path to The Bahamas, who may be having these types of issues.”

Cooper has said that the elimination of travel visas for Bahamians is evidence of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) fulfilling its promises. He said it is both a financial and regulatory burden on Bahamians.

Immediately following the September 16 general election, the Davis administration eliminated the domestic travel visa.

It also eliminated all fees associated with international travel visas for Bahamian citizens and residents.