DPM maintains that progress continues in Grand Lucayan sale

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper maintained yesterday that progress continues toward the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama, months after a previous deal collapsed.

The government announced in May that it reached an agreement to sell the resort to Electra America Hospitality Ltd. (EAHL) for $100 million, however in November, Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited (LRHL), the special purpose vehicle established to sell the property, announced the collapse of the deal, saying the company consistently asked for more time to execute the sale.

Since then, Cooper has said government would not make any pronouncements on the sale until a definitive agreement had been reached with a new purchaser, except to say that the government “began talks with a new ‘well-capitalized’ entity to acquire the resort”.

There is growing skepticism – particularly in the Grand Bahama business community – that the project will ever move forward. Asked yesterday to respond to the skepticism, Cooper said, “Let me say that we are continuing to work with several developers who are interested in the Grand Lucayan resort, we remain positive about the outcome and as soon as we have something more definitive, Lucayan Renewal Holdings will make an announcement.”

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey has been critical about the government’s failure thus far to complete the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort.

Cooper previously revealed that it costs the government in the region of $1.2 million to 1.5 million per month to maintain the property.

The Minnis administration purchased the resort from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

An agreement between the government and Bahamas Port Investments Limited was signed in March 2020, under the Minnis administration, and the final buying price was $50 million.

The redevelopment of the property was set to start in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.