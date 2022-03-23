DPM on downtown: No chance we will allow status quo

Downtown property and business owners were warned by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper that the government will enforce and in some cases strengthen laws to deal with the depressed state of the downtown area, explaining to them that while the first course of action is diplomacy, legislation already exists that could force property owners to comply.

He called the state of downtown a “national shame”.

Cooper, who spoke to property owners and merchants at a stakeholder meeting called by his ministry, contended that some in the private sector in the downtown area have been “standing in the way of progress”.

“If we cannot figure out how to entertain and attract millions of visitors to spend on their vacations with a safe, diverse, dynamic and varied experience that changes and grows more interesting and more inviting over time, then we do not understand the business that we are in,” Cooper said.

“Downtown needs to become the calling card of The Bahamas, not continue to be a point of national shame.”

In order to usher in this progress – that has been almost 15 years in the making through the Downtown Nassau Partnership, and called for for more than 30 years by some downtown stakeholders – Cooper said the government will create a management body for the City of Nassau through a public-private partnership.

Cooper stated that his government is no longer interested in beginning partnerships with downtown property owners and merchants that will “not bear fruit”.

“There is no chance that we allow the status quo to remain,” said Cooper.

“Always, we will try to work together to move our nation forward. But governments have a responsibility to act in the national interest, even if that is not to the liking of a few.

“There are multiple tools in the government’s arsenal to address compliance, but our first tool will always be diplomacy. And what is good for downtown is good for the economy of The Bahamas.

“We have had multiple studies on the redevelopment of downtown, and the government will also engage the public for ideas. We will implement a sustained plan that will outlast me as minister and beyond the five-year political cycle.”

Cooper said his ministry receives consistent complaints about the areas east of East Street, where the bulk of derelict and dilapidated buildings sit.

He said the developments that were envisioned for the areas east of East Street since the shipping port was relocated to Arawak Cay are stagnant, and outdated laws have kept development under siege.

“It was thought that moving the various waterfront ports would spur the development of living spaces, a boardwalk, restaurants and shops, but that dream has stalled,” said Cooper.

“I have often heard that buildings that are neither pleasing to the eye nor functional to the city are protected as historical sites, and that may require laws being amended.

“I am told that outdated building covenants that limit the height of structures are also an impediment. I foreshadow that, that will require adjustment as well.

“But given what we have seen with the The Pointe and with other buildings, we can clearly see that exceptions can be made in the greater move toward progress.”

Property owners and merchants who attended the meeting called on the government to address traffic, parking, crime, litter, derelict buildings and a laundry list of other items they have called on the government to address for decades.

Cooper promised to continue to dialogue with downtown stakeholders as the government moves to create a body legislated to run the City of Nassau, in an effort to make the city more functional for tourists and Bahamians as a living city. He also asked them to continue to do their part to make the appearance of the city something they could all be proud of, where commerce can grow and flourish.

“Our city center is no longer a hub for merchant ports. And it is no longer the epicenter of retail commerce it once was,” he said.

“But the fact remains that there is money to be made downtown. For artists and artisans, for those directly in the tourism business, for existing property owners and many, many others.”