DPM on failed Grand Lucayan deal: Conversation continues with potential buyers

The government will offer a holistic package to the next owner of the Grand Lucayan resort complex, that includes the government’s vision for the island, the current amenities and attractions of the island and a casino license, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Cooper added that there are already six credible investors looking seriously at the purchase of the Grand Lucayan complex.

He announced yesterday that through a mutual agreement, Royal Caribbean International (RCI) and the ITM group were released from their prior commitment to purchase and develop the property.

Cooper said the government hopes to recoup the taxpayer money that went into the purchase of the property and therefore are looking for investors with the experience and resources to exact a serious sale.

“We want to sell the property in the shortest possible time frame,” said Cooper.

“We are committed to doing a deal expeditiously. We consider the ideal candidate a company, an entity, with experience with significant resources and with a vision for the property and a commitment to being a part of the shared vision for the development of Grand Bahama as a destination and one of the key island destinations of The Bahamas.

“We will continue the conversation with potential buyers and we hope to bring this resort on line in the hands of a new buyer in the shortest possible time frame.”

Cooper said possible investors will consider the casino license a good potential investment for their portfolio when looking at the Grand Lucayan property.

Meantime, RCI is continuing its conversations with Freeport Harbour owners CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, according to Cooper.

He explained that RCI is committed to the redevelopment of the port and has made some progress in its negotiations, though it has yet to close a deal.

He added that the government is in full support of the redevelopment.

“RCI is in ongoing conversations with Hutchison in relation to the port,” said Cooper.

“That, of course, is a private negotiation and they have indicated that whilst they have made some progress, they have not advanced as quickly as they would like.

“The government supports the transaction and should they reach an agreement, the government will expeditiously process the application for approval.

“RCI is committed to The Bahamas. They have been here for 25 years, we have a good marriage, it was this particular aspect of the deal related to the Grand Lucayan hotel that simply would not work.”

Cooper said he could not yet say if there are Bahamian groups interested in purchasing the Grand Lucayan, but explained that the government will only consider the the best investor, whether Bahamian or foreign.

“The reality is we always have a preference for local participation,” he said.

“These are very serious times in Grand Bahama and therefore we are going to pick the best buyer with vision, significant resources and who is willing and prepared to share in the overall strategic long-term direction for the island of Grand Bahama.”