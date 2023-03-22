DPM on nine downtown buildings eyed for demolition: We’re going to take action

If the property owners of nine downtown properties that have been identified for demolition do not take some action 30 days after receiving notice, a lien will be placed on the structures if they are demolished by the state, and the properties will be put on the market to recoup those costs, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

He added, though, that an assessment is required to decide which buildings will be demolished, as some have been designated as historical buildings.

“We’re working through this process with AMMC (Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation),” said Cooper.

He revealed at the beginning of February that demolition orders for nine buildings east of East Street had gone out. He confirmed yesterday that the property owners are aware, adding that they now have an opportunity to do repairs or restoration before further action is taken.

“At least come to the Ministry of Works and say, ‘here’s what we’re going to do, and this is the timeline’,” said Cooper.

“So this is a very open process. And we’re not hard and fast about it one way or the other. Except that we want there to be action.

“If there’s no action, we’re going to take action.”

He continued: “There’s typically a 30-day notice period. After that notice period has passed, we’ll make an assessment in terms of which buildings will be demolished. And then we’ll go from there.”

There has been talk about developing the area east of East Street ever since the last shipping company in the area relocated to the Nassau Container Port more than ten years ago.

Cooper said there still needs to be public consultation on the master development plan for East Street.

“The properties are owned privately by multiple individuals,” he said.

“All of them need to come into a room to help to determine some uniformity. The government is encouraging residential, commercial, condos, restaurants, and business that add value to Downtown Nassau. To create it into a place where we can be very proud.”

One of the key features of the recreation of downtown imagined ten years ago was the creation of a boardwalk stretching from the cruise port to Potter’s Cay.

Some property owners have already spent considerable sums of money building their portion of that boardwalk over the past ten years.

This paper understands that government red tape has held up some development of the boardwalk for some downtown properties.

Cooper said he hopes the opening of the newly redeveloped cruise port will act as a catalyst for more development on Bay Street.

He added that the government already has plans to try to beautify some areas in the meantime.

“We’ve spoken already with the art community. We’re discussing creating a bit of a mini art district,” Cooper said.

“We talked about doing some murals as an attempt to bring some immediate relief to the look and feel of the area.

“But suffice to say we we have some work to do. This is a long-term project.”

He added that the government plans to open some incubation centers for entrepreneurs who want to craft locally made goods.