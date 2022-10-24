DPM predicts Bahamas will match 2019’s historic arrival numbers this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper has predicted that based on current forward bookings, The Bahamas will match tourist arrival numbers that were seen during 2019’s historic year.

Up to July – the most recent official data from the Ministry of Tourism –The Bahamas welcomed 3.67 million visitors, which represents roughly 50 percent of the 7.29 million visitors welcomed in 2019.

“We are pushing the 16-island destination, we are excited for this market, we are already 40 percent ahead of what we’ve done in 2019. We’re hoping to meet our overall target for arrivals in The Bahamas for this year compared to 2019,” Cooper said.

“We’re going to match 2019, and let me remind you 2019 was a banner year, but we’re going to beat 2019 next year. these are exciting times for The Bahamas.”

Cooper was speaking following a Ministry of Tourism global sales and marketing mission in North Carolina last week, aimed at re-engaging tourism partners and boost visitor arrivals from the area.

“North Carolina is important for us, we have great connections and partnerships in Charlotte and Raleigh. Yesterday we were in Charlotte, we went to Concord, where the minister for Grand Bahama signed an agreement for a sister city relationship,” he said.

“We have five major airlift routes with American Airlines from Charlotte direct to Nassau, Abaco, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and George Town, Exuma.”

Additional flights are also expected from that market, as Bahamasair announced in August that beginning in November it would begin non-stop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina to Grand Bahama International Airport.

“I am particularly excited about that direct flight on Bahamasair from Raleigh, North Carolina to Freeport, Grand Bahama, onward to Nassau. We already have a lot of bookings on this flight. Our travel advisors and our specialists are excited about this possibility,” he said.