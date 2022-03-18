DPM promises upgrade of Downtown Nassau

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state of downtown Nassau, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said yesterday the historic area has become a “disgraceful and embarrassing” eyesore.

“While there is no question that the new cruise port will greatly enhance downtown, with more than $200 million in investments, we are by no means satisfied with the state of downtown,” said Cooper during debate of the mid-year budget statement in the House of Assembly.

“To put it frankly, much of it is an eyesore and the old world charm that we have tried to preserve for decades has been lost among the dilapidated buildings and lack of proper structure, and city management.”

As he addressed ongoing work at the Nassau Cruise Port, Cooper said the status quo cannot remain as hundreds of millions of dollars cannot be complemented by areas of neglect and disrepair.

He said existing and new legislation will be used to make the necessary changes, and he will meet with downtown property owners next week to discuss the way forward.

“We will apply existing laws to manage downtown and introduce new ones where necessary to have it restored, kept clean and provide a unique experience for our visitors and Bahamians,” Cooper said.

“Downtown should be one of our proudest achievements, not a place we continue to make excuses for.

“The state of this historic thoroughfare is disgraceful and embarrassing.

“Downtown is, unfortunately, littered with too many derelict buildings that have become havens for vagrancy; that is a constant complaint of Bahamians and our guests.

“I plan to work with the Ministry of Works, the police, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Prime Minister to tackle these issues head-on.”

Cooper commended the Downtown Nassau Partnership, which he said has done a tremendous job in trying to correct an incredibly difficult issue.

He said that along with the numerous studies on the redevelopment of downtown, the government will also engage the public for ideas.

Cooper also pledged to carve out a space for small Bahamian businesses seeking to operate in the area.

“We will support Bahamian entrepreneurs through the [Small Business Development Centre] SBDC and the Tourism Development Corporation,” he said.

“We will ensure opportunity at Nassau Cruise Port for Bahamian entrepreneurs in a transparent process that will open in September.

“We will establish business incubation centers east of Bay Street with sleek shared office spaces like the Incudesk model as well as a high-end authentically Bahamian marketplace.

“We are calling on Bahamian entrepreneurs, property owners and new investors to take advantage of the downtown redevelopment incentives and participate in this massive exercise to rebuild, restore and revolutionize.

“We can restore the historic charm. We must be intentional. We can rebuild and transform our city center with our own hands.”