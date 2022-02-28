DPM reiterates pledge for campaign finance reform

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the Davis administration intends to follow through with its pledge to implement campaign finance reform and that it is committed to transparency.

Cooper was speaking during the Organization for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) recent Good Governance Symposium at SuperClubs Breezes.

He said, “… This government of transparency is committed to political reforms with a legislative agenda that includes the full implementation of Campaign Finance Reform and Electoral Reform Acts.”

The Davis administration made the promise in its Blueprint for Change ahead of last year’s election.

Cooper said the Davis administration is committed to delivering good governance which equates to integrity, accountability, and equity.

“This stance fosters a disciplined civil service and ensures access to information; the enforcement of laws and policies; oversight to monitor official actions; transparent budget processes that allocate public funding on a priority scale; and the ability of individuals to seek effective redress when fairness and equity are not observed.”

He added, “I am pleased to say that this government is committed to strict observance of a Public Disclosure Act built on principles of accountability and transparency.

“We also intend to fully implement the Procurement Bill, which facilitates an open online platform for bids and allows all persons registered on the electronic Procurement and Suppliers Registry to be notified of all government tenders and entities seeking to acquire specific goods and service. The facilitation of an open platform will also help to curtail corruption in the award of contracts.”

He promised that the Davis administration will fully implement the Freedom of Information Act and “create an atmosphere of access where all information, unless the information is restricted by specific rules, will be made available to the public at large”.

The idea of legislation to govern money in politics has been discussed for more than 30 years.

In the 1980s, a campaign finance bill was drafted under the Pindling regime.

The comprehensive proposed act “to make provision for political parties; for the regulation and control of political contributions; for the public funding of elections and for other purposes incidental thereto and connected therewith” never made it to Parliament.

That law would have mandated that all money contributed to political parties, party branches and candidates, in excess of $100, could only be made by a check having the name of the contributor legibly printed, signed by the contributor and drawn on an account in the contributor’s name or by a money order signed by the contributor.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie had promised such legislation more than once.

In July 2012, shortly after he was re-elected, he said the practice of politicians using money to sway voters had deteriorated to “repugnant” and sometimes “criminal” levels.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had expressed no desire for such legislation, saying that honesty cannot be legislated and pointing to the many challenges faced by the US campaign finance system.

Prior to his 2017 election, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also promised campaign finance reform, but it never materialized.

On Friday, Cooper noted that The Bahamas scored 63 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index in 2020, where zero is perceived as highly corrupt and 100 is perceived as very transparent.

“We know that we have lots more work to do, and we intend to do the work as a country and be recognized for our efforts.

“… In this regard, as the minister with responsibility for investments, it is the goal of my ministry to push to improve the efficiency of processes for both foreign and domestic investment by eliminating unnecessary red tape and other avenues to engender a culture of change for economic growth and the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.”