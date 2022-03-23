DPM says govt not subsidizing cost of testing for tourists

Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper yesterday dismissed the Free National Movement’s claim that the government is subsidizing tourists’ COVID-19 tests as “political nonsense”.

“The previous administration and this administration have always provided a five-day test or a two-day test, as the case may be, as a part of the fee that’s being charged for the travel health visa,” Cooper said.

“Instead of that test being a five-day test, it’s now a departure test. [It’s] the same test. So if it is unprofitable now, it was unprofitable then. If we are subsidizing the travel for tourists now, we were subsidizing the travel then. So it’s really nonsense in my view.

“The reality of it is that we are transitioning the travel health visa matter. We do have a batch of tests on hand and we made the determination that this is how we will handle it. It’s no additional cost to the government. It’s no change in the model whatsoever in terms of the cost. It is what it is.”

According to the Bahamas Travel Health site, the health visa costs $40 for vaccinated travelers over the age of 12 from North America and $50 for vaccinated travelers over 12 from the rest of the world.

Unvaccinated travelers from North America, who are over the age of 12, are required to pay $60, while unvaccinated travelers over age 12 from the rest of the world must pay $70.

Cooper said a fee for the visa has always included the cost of a COVID-19 test.

He said the fee previously included post-arrival tests but now covers departure tests.

“We’re now saying that same test for tourist, you can access that as your test that you are required to have when you are returning to the United States,” Cooper said.

“The model financially has not changed whatsoever.”

The travel health visa was launched in November 2020 as The Bahamas reopened its tourism sector after a months-long closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared earlier that year.

Bahamians also had to apply for a travel health visa to travel to and throughout The Bahamas. After it was elected to office in September 2021, the Davis administration eliminated this requirement. Only non-Bahamians are required to apply for the visa.

Cooper said given the recent lull in local COVID-19 cases, the government hopes it will not need the travel health visa “in the medium term”.

“So when I foreshadowed transitioning the travel health visa, I am suggesting that if we are fortunate and there is not a fourth wave, there will be no real tangible reason to continue the travel health visa in the form that it’s in,” he said.

Cooper said the government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation to determine when the visa can be eliminated.